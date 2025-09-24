Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev following UFC PI close call

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev following a close run-in between the two ahead of UFC 320.

In the main event of UFC 320, Alex Pereira will challenge Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight championship. It comes after Ankalaev was able to take the title away from ‘Poatan’ earlier this year, with many being left to wonder whether or not the Brazilian would be able to turn his fortunes around in the rematch.

Now, as we get closer and closer to fight night, it certainly feels as if the tensions are starting to ramp up ever so slightly.

After it was reported that Ankalaev and Pereira almost ran into one another at the UFC Performance Institute, the former champion had some interesting words for the current king.

Pereira lashes out at Ankalaev

“Something funny happened just now when I was leaving the PI,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel (H/T: Championship Rounds). “I saw Ankalaev’s coach there. I stayed to myself, I didn’t see Ankalaev there. And the funny thing is, when I left the PI, when I got into my car, someone from my team was still inside and he heard the girl from the PI say to Ankalaev, ‘He can come now, he’s already left.’

“Like damn, he was hiding. They hid the guy in a little room man. The guy thinks I’m going to run into him and start fighting. Do I look stupid, bro?

“This guy talks nonsense. I hadn’t even seen (his posts on X), for real. Honestly I would’ve handled it way better. But the fact that the guy hides in a room because I’m in the same place as him. He’s a chump. He’s a chump. I’ll keep to myself, you know? I’ll never pick a fight with the guy, never start something. Of course, unless he comes at me. I have to defend myself too. But what kind of champion is that man?

“A sh*t champion. I know that’s harsh, but he’s a sh*tty champion, man. A guy like that. And you know why? Not because of what he says, but hiding in a room today. He’s shown he’s a coward man. We’ll see. Hiding now. We’ll be in the cage, locked in there. Unless he jumps the fence. He’s a sh*tty champion, this guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie