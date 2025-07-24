Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach has given his thoughts on what went wrong against Max Holloway in the UFC 318 main event. Last Saturday night, Dustin Poirier retired from mixed martial arts. He did so off the back of a defeat to Max Holloway in what proved to be an intense, competitive BMF title fight between the two icons. Alas, ‘The Diamond’ didn’t quite do enough to get his hand raised, and he dropped to 2-1 in his series with Holloway in the process. RELATED: Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss One thing we always knew was that the striking exchanges between these two would be incredible. That proved to be the case, but for the most part, Holloway was able to get the better of Poirier. In a recent interview, Poirier’s boxing coach Dyah Davis gave his thoughts on how the bout played out.

Poirier’s boxing coach comments on defeat

“I felt like I needed more volume,” Davis told MMA Junkie. “We had to keep up with Max’s pace. There were instances in the fight where I was asking him to be first, or, ‘If you land a good shot to follow it up. You’ve got to test the water to see if the guy is hurt. You land a big shot, you’ve got to follow up and put him away.’ In between rounds I was asking for more volume.

“After Round 2, I kind of felt like the fight was getting away from us a little bit. I was trying to be instrumental in the corner to make sure he could go out there and change the direction of the fight. Even though he almost finished him in the second, going into Round 3 and Round 4, the writing was a little bit on the wall. In order to try to change the trajectory of the fight, I needed more output.”

“I try to watch the fight from an unbiased eye,” Davis said. “Max’s volume and body work was on display. He was busier. He was getting off and he was mobile, so he was able to get off his shots and then move. It kind of felt like we were almost chasing him a little bit and not able to get off when he was in position to punch.”

“Leading up this fight it’s been bittersweet,” Davis said. “We know he’s had a monumental career and it’s coming to an end, but he deserves to see what’s on the other side of it. He’s been at this for a very long time. It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie