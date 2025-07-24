Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach reflects on UFC 318 defeat against Max Holloway

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025

Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach has given his thoughts on what went wrong against Max Holloway in the UFC 318 main event.

Dustin Poirier

Last Saturday night, Dustin Poirier retired from mixed martial arts. He did so off the back of a defeat to Max Holloway in what proved to be an intense, competitive BMF title fight between the two icons. Alas, ‘The Diamond’ didn’t quite do enough to get his hand raised, and he dropped to 2-1 in his series with Holloway in the process.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss

One thing we always knew was that the striking exchanges between these two would be incredible. That proved to be the case, but for the most part, Holloway was able to get the better of Poirier.

In a recent interview, Poirier’s boxing coach Dyah Davis gave his thoughts on how the bout played out.

Poirier’s boxing coach comments on defeat

“I felt like I needed more volume,” Davis told MMA Junkie. “We had to keep up with Max’s pace. There were instances in the fight where I was asking him to be first, or, ‘If you land a good shot to follow it up. You’ve got to test the water to see if the guy is hurt. You land a big shot, you’ve got to follow up and put him away.’ In between rounds I was asking for more volume.

“After Round 2, I kind of felt like the fight was getting away from us a little bit. I was trying to be instrumental in the corner to make sure he could go out there and change the direction of the fight. Even though he almost finished him in the second, going into Round 3 and Round 4, the writing was a little bit on the wall. In order to try to change the trajectory of the fight, I needed more output.”

“I try to watch the fight from an unbiased eye,” Davis said. “Max’s volume and body work was on display. He was busier. He was getting off and he was mobile, so he was able to get off his shots and then move. It kind of felt like we were almost chasing him a little bit and not able to get off when he was in position to punch.”

“Leading up this fight it’s been bittersweet,” Davis said. “We know he’s had a monumental career and it’s coming to an end, but he deserves to see what’s on the other side of it. He’s been at this for a very long time. It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC

Reinier de Ridder is ready to try and get Robert Whittaker tired at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan continue to clash over potential title shot

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria continues to clash with Arman Tsarukyan over him possibly receiving a title shot.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan thinks UFC Abu Dhabi win could lead to another title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 23, 2025

Petr Yan is viewing his next fight as an audition for another UFC title opportunity.

Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria scoffs at Max Holloway and Arman Tsarukyan: 'You ran away'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has had enough of two top lightweight contenders.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares lofty goal for UFC 321 main event against Ciryl Gane

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 23, 2025

Tom Aspinall wants to make quite the statement for his UFC 321 headliner.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder

Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2025
Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC icon Dustin Poirier has received an amazing championship belt from his daughter after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's view on Islam Makhachev's welterweight future

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future if he’s able to win the belt.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the "uncrowned" BMF champion

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

MMA analyst Alan Jouban believes that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned BMF champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje won't be happy with fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje has admitted he wouldn’t be happy if he were given Paddy Pimblett instead of a UFC lightweight title shot.