Reinier de Ridder is ready to try and get Robert Whittaker tired at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder will attempt to get Robert Whittaker tired when the pair battle in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Reinier de Ridder has been on a sensational run of form. He’s unbeaten, he’s got several finishes under his belt, and he is set to face Robert Whittaker on Saturday night in arguably the biggest fight of his career. At this point, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him fight for the belt next if he’s able to get past Whittaker.

RELATED: Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder

Even if he doesn’t, though, de Ridder has proven himself to be a legitimate, top tier middleweight contender. He is calm, composed and has a wide array of skills that he can utilize. At the weekend, he’ll hope to prove that he is better than one of the best middleweights to ever compete at this level.

During media day, de Ridder spoke candidly about his desire to try and get Whittaker tired in the fight.

de Ridder looks ahead to Whittaker showdown

“Nah (I won’t change my approach or pace) – I think that’s just kind of what I do,” de Ridder told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC on ABC 9 media day. “See if I can get him tired, then the both of us might be tired in the last couple rounds.”

RDR then gave his thoughts on being the underdog once again, as he has been so often in his UFC run.

“They didn’t get it right last time,” de Ridder said. “And they got it wrong this time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing to pick up the win in this fight and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Reinier de Ridder Robert Whittaker UFC

