Reinier de Ridder is ready to try and get Robert Whittaker tired at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC star Reinier de Ridder will attempt to get Robert Whittaker tired when the pair battle in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Reinier de Ridder has been on a sensational run of form. He’s unbeaten, he’s got several finishes under his belt, and he is set to face Robert Whittaker on Saturday night in arguably the biggest fight of his career. At this point, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him fight for the belt next if he’s able to get past Whittaker.

Even if he doesn’t, though, de Ridder has proven himself to be a legitimate, top tier middleweight contender. He is calm, composed and has a wide array of skills that he can utilize. At the weekend, he’ll hope to prove that he is better than one of the best middleweights to ever compete at this level.

During media day, de Ridder spoke candidly about his desire to try and get Whittaker tired in the fight.