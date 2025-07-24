Daniel Cormier issues warning to Justin Gaethje regarding UFC stalemate

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has warned Justin Gaethje about his title shot ultimatum and apparent feud with the promotion.

As we know, Justin Gaethje isn’t particularly happy right now. He wants a shot at the UFC lightweight championship, and he seemingly isn’t going to stop until he gets it. Unfortunately, a parade of other contenders are currently waiting in line to try and claim their own opportunity to fight current champion Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje, though, has been unhappy for a while. He’s even suggested that he could retire from the sport of mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get what he believes he deserves – a fight for the belt. Of course, he’s also having to battle it out with Max Holloway, Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett, who all feel like they have a case.

In a recent video, Daniel Cormier provided his thoughts on Gaethje’s situation.