Daniel Cormier issues warning to Justin Gaethje regarding UFC stalemate

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has warned Justin Gaethje about his title shot ultimatum and apparent feud with the promotion.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

As we know, Justin Gaethje isn’t particularly happy right now. He wants a shot at the UFC lightweight championship, and he seemingly isn’t going to stop until he gets it. Unfortunately, a parade of other contenders are currently waiting in line to try and claim their own opportunity to fight current champion Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje, though, has been unhappy for a while. He’s even suggested that he could retire from the sport of mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get what he believes he deserves – a fight for the belt. Of course, he’s also having to battle it out with Max Holloway, Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett, who all feel like they have a case.

In a recent video, Daniel Cormier provided his thoughts on Gaethje’s situation.

Cormier issues warning to Gaethje

“It sounds to me like Justin Gaethje, as he said before, ‘Hey, title fight or retirement,’ it sounds like he is more than willing to stand by that,” Cormier said.

“That would suck. MMA is better when Justin Gaethje is fighting. We just had to watch Dustin Poirier retire last weekend and that absolutely sucked.

“Justin seems very, very stern in the idea that if he has to fight Paddy Pimblett…he’s not gonna do it,” Cormier continued. “That sucks because I don’t know that it’s going to make the UFC say, ‘We have to give Justin Gaethje a title fight.’

“I don’t know that they’re gonna do that, especially when you go through all the things…that Arman has a case, Paddy has a case.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who do you believe should get the next shot at the UFC lightweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

