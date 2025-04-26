Dustin Poirier plans on retiring with BMF title after trilogy with Max Holloway

UFC star Dustin Poirier has said that he plans on retiring as BMF champion as he prepares for his trilogy fight against Max Holloway.

As we now know, Dustin Poirier will have his retirement fight this summer. He will go head to head with Max Holloway, a man who he’s already beaten twice in mixed martial arts. He’ll be hoping that he can showcase the best of himself as he prepares to ride off into the sunset.

For a lot of fans, Dustin Poirier is the definition of a legend. He has done some incredible things in the sport, and he’s been a big favorite along the way. Whenever you see ‘The Diamond’ compete inside the Octagon, you know that you’re going to get value for money. Now, we get one more dance in front of his beloved Louisiana crowd.

Ahead of fight night, Poirier has been reflecting on the stakes involved in this contest. In a recent interview, he spoke about the fact that the BMF title – currently held by Holloway – will be on the line.