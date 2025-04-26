Dustin Poirier plans on retiring with BMF title after trilogy with Max Holloway

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier has said that he plans on retiring as BMF champion as he prepares for his trilogy fight against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier

As we now know, Dustin Poirier will have his retirement fight this summer. He will go head to head with Max Holloway, a man who he’s already beaten twice in mixed martial arts. He’ll be hoping that he can showcase the best of himself as he prepares to ride off into the sunset.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier ends UFC career in BMF title fight against Max Holloway on July 19

For a lot of fans, Dustin Poirier is the definition of a legend. He has done some incredible things in the sport, and he’s been a big favorite along the way. Whenever you see ‘The Diamond’ compete inside the Octagon, you know that you’re going to get value for money. Now, we get one more dance in front of his beloved Louisiana crowd.

Ahead of fight night, Poirier has been reflecting on the stakes involved in this contest. In a recent interview, he spoke about the fact that the BMF title – currently held by Holloway – will be on the line.

Poirier’s big plan

“There haven’t been many guys (to fight for it),” Poirier said. “Even to get mentioned or have your name in the hat to be pulled for a BMF fight, you’ve got to be a fan favorite, you’ve got to bring it every time. You have to be in that criteria of fighters cut from that cloth. That never-say-die cloth. Max is that. I am that. It’s amazing. If I can get my hand raised again, retire with the BMF belt – I’m the BMF forever.

“If I can get my hand raised and be the last BMF champion and ride off into the sunset and retire, hey, that’s forever. I don’t think they would ever do it again unless something crazy happened. That would be dope.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

How will this fight play out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

