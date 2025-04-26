Georges St-Pierre gives his thoughts on Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the potential showdown between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

As we know, there’s a lot of hype and excitement in the air when it comes to a potential clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. The two are both holding a version of the UFC heavyweight title right now, and it seems as if we’re waiting on Jones before we get any kind of official announcement regarding a fight between them. Alas, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking hard about what this contest would look like.

Regardless of which way you think it’s going to go, there’s no denying that this is the biggest fight the promotion can make right now. Aspinall has been on fire and he’s impressed against every fighter he’s been against, whereas Jones is easily one of the greatest fighters of all time.

There are theories ranging from an Aspinall knockout to a Jones masterclass everywhere you look. In a recent interview, Georges St-Pierre weighed in on what this fight means to the masses.

GSP’s view on Jones vs Aspinall

“I mean, you talk about legacy, Jon Jones is probably the best fighter that ever lived,” St-Pierre told Bloody Elbow. “If I have to choose someone in his prime that I put in the Coliseum, hand-to-hand, I think it would be Jon Jones. It’s hard to deny that. However, nobody beats time and Tom Aspinall is on a hell of a run so, it’s to see how they’re going to match.”

“It’s hard to say. As a fan, I want to see this fight,” St-Pierre said. “I would really like to see this fight, but I think Tom is very hungry, and it’s up to Jon to see if he still wants to do this, and if the UFC can compensate him good – because I think he deserves it. So it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

How would this fight play out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

