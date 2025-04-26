Georges St-Pierre gives his thoughts on Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the potential showdown between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

As we know, there’s a lot of hype and excitement in the air when it comes to a potential clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. The two are both holding a version of the UFC heavyweight title right now, and it seems as if we’re waiting on Jones before we get any kind of official announcement regarding a fight between them. Alas, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking hard about what this contest would look like.

Regardless of which way you think it’s going to go, there’s no denying that this is the biggest fight the promotion can make right now. Aspinall has been on fire and he’s impressed against every fighter he’s been against, whereas Jones is easily one of the greatest fighters of all time.

There are theories ranging from an Aspinall knockout to a Jones masterclass everywhere you look. In a recent interview, Georges St-Pierre weighed in on what this fight means to the masses.