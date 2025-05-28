Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a “layup” fight for him: “A great opportunity for me”

Joe Pyfer doesn’t think Kelvin Gastelum is all that good, as he calls it a layup fight.

Pyfer was scheduled to face Gastelum at UFC Mexico City on March 29, but he fell ill and was forced out of the bout just hours before the event. The fight was rescheduled for UFC 316 on June 7, and Pyfer is glad the fight got rebooked as he doesn’t think Gastelum is all that good.

“No, I was scared that I wasn’t going to be able to run it back with him, man. I think this is a great opportunity for me. I think this fight is kind of one of them layups for me to really perform,” Pyfer said to Ariel Helwani. “It’s no discredit to him. I haven’t heard him say anything, to my knowledge, of him talking shit or I’d have a different demeanor. But I think he’s been respectful. I think I’ve been respectful of him and I’ve trained my ass off for him.”

Joe Pyfer knows Kelvin Gastelum didn’t have to agree to fight him again, so he is glad he is. Pyfer is also pumped to fight on a pay-per-view card close to home as he’s ready to put on a show.