Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a “layup” fight for him: “A great opportunity for me”

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Joe Pyfer doesn’t think Kelvin Gastelum is all that good, as he calls it a layup fight.

Joe Pyfer

Pyfer was scheduled to face Gastelum at UFC Mexico City on March 29, but he fell ill and was forced out of the bout just hours before the event. The fight was rescheduled for UFC 316 on June 7, and Pyfer is glad the fight got rebooked as he doesn’t think Gastelum is all that good.

“No, I was scared that I wasn’t going to be able to run it back with him, man. I think this is a great opportunity for me. I think this fight is kind of one of them layups for me to really perform,” Pyfer said to Ariel Helwani. “It’s no discredit to him. I haven’t heard him say anything, to my knowledge, of him talking shit or I’d have a different demeanor. But I think he’s been respectful. I think I’ve been respectful of him and I’ve trained my ass off for him.”

Joe Pyfer knows Kelvin Gastelum didn’t have to agree to fight him again, so he is glad he is. Pyfer is also pumped to fight on a pay-per-view card close to home as he’s ready to put on a show.

Joe Pyfer vows to KO Kelvin Gastelum

Entering his UFC 316 scrap, Joe Pyfer has plenty of confidence that he won’t just beat Kelvin Gastelum, but will do it with ease. As Pyfer says, he thinks it’s a layup fight for him, which will result in him getting a KO win.

“I don’t really think [Gastelum’s] performances have been that great… I don’t want to fumble this opportunity, man,” Pyfer added. “I’ve literally had fucking double dreams of everything. Every scenario I’ve had a double fucking dream. I’m just tired of picturing his fat ass fucking face in my brain every fucking day, I’m over it. I’m just ready to do the dance. I want to be the first guy to knock him out, man, just quite frankly. I know I can do it.”

Joe Pyfer is 13-3 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson

UFC champ Islam Makhachev gets advice from mentor's chief rival ahead of welterweight move

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach open to future move to featherweight: "Could hang with a lot of the 145ers"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Sean O’Malley could soon go to featherweight, according to his coach, Tim Welch.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, MMA, Alex Pereira
Chuck Liddell

UFC legend Chuck Liddell names favorite 'real fighter' in modern MMA

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Chuck Liddell is one of the most important figures in UFC history. It’s been many years since he competed in the Octagon, but it’s still very interesting to hear his thoughts on the state of MMA today.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Retired MMA veteran defends UFC over reported booking of Movsar Evloev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

A retired MMA veteran has come to the UFC’s defense amid criticism of how the promotion has handled Movsar Evloev.

Alex Pereira Octagon side
Magomed Ankalaev

Sean Strickland reveals what Alex Pereira can do to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder believes he knows what Alex Pereira can do to defeat Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

UFC fans have lost interest in Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025
UFC glove, MMA
UFC

UFC to make major change to fight gear for debuting athletes

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

UFC newcomers are going to look a little bit different going forward.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC vet Kevin Lee booked for short-notice PFL debut against fearsome Russian champ

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Kevin Lee is set for his debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He will not get a warm welcome.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Cory Sandhagen shares his thoughts on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev matchup: “It’s a hot take”

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC contender Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on a possible showdown between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makahchev.

Jon Jones, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jon Jones reacts to Nate Diaz’s wild brawl over in Thailand

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the brawl that led to Nate Diaz being thrown off the TV show he was filming.