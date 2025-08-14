UFC 319 fighter will never bet against Dricus du Plessis again if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev

One prominent UFC 319 fighter won’t be doubting Dricus du Plessis any longer if he retains his gold on Saturday.

It’ll be a big night for “Stillknocks,” who is attempting to make a third successful title defense. Standing in his way is the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who has looked dominant throughout his career with a couple of exceptions. Chimaev is the slight betting favorite going into the bout, as one can never count out his ability to take his opponent down and finish the fight early.

Michael Page, who will be competing on Saturday’s card in Chicago, believes that the challenger will indeed get the better of du Plessis. During media day, Page made it clear that if du Plessis can retain his gold this weekend, then he won’t ever pick against him again (via MMAFighting).

“I’m going to say Khamzat and I’ve been telling everyone exactly the same thing: If DDP wins this fight, I am never betting against this man ever again in my life,” Page said at UFC 319 media day on Wednesday. “I feel like a lot of people feel the same way, there’s something about his style that’s not appealing, but successful. I think it’s that not appealing side that keeps making us question his ability to win.

“His special gift that—we usually see through my kind of point style or Khamzat’s wrestling, like you can kind of see the obvious—his not so obvious obvious is probably just the fact that he knows how to be tough and grind out a win. That might just be his talent. He’s OK enough in terms of his mixed martial arts skill to just figure out a way to success and that might just be his thing.”

Page’s fight at UFC 319 will be against Jared Cannonier. “MVP” is the No. 15-ranked UFC welterweight, but he’s given the middleweight division a try. If he defeats the “Killa Gorilla,” then he’ll find himself in a top 10 spot at 185 pounds.