UFC 319 fighter will never bet against Dricus du Plessis again if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

One prominent UFC 319 fighter won’t be doubting Dricus du Plessis any longer if he retains his gold on Saturday.

Dricus du Plessis press conference

It’ll be a big night for “Stillknocks,” who is attempting to make a third successful title defense. Standing in his way is the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who has looked dominant throughout his career with a couple of exceptions. Chimaev is the slight betting favorite going into the bout, as one can never count out his ability to take his opponent down and finish the fight early.

Michael Page, who will be competing on Saturday’s card in Chicago, believes that the challenger will indeed get the better of du Plessis. During media day, Page made it clear that if du Plessis can retain his gold this weekend, then he won’t ever pick against him again (via MMAFighting).

“I’m going to say Khamzat and I’ve been telling everyone exactly the same thing: If DDP wins this fight, I am never betting against this man ever again in my life,” Page said at UFC 319 media day on Wednesday. “I feel like a lot of people feel the same way, there’s something about his style that’s not appealing, but successful. I think it’s that not appealing side that keeps making us question his ability to win.

“His special gift that—we usually see through my kind of point style or Khamzat’s wrestling, like you can kind of see the obvious—his not so obvious obvious is probably just the fact that he knows how to be tough and grind out a win. That might just be his talent. He’s OK enough in terms of his mixed martial arts skill to just figure out a way to success and that might just be his thing.”

Page’s fight at UFC 319 will be against Jared Cannonier. “MVP” is the No. 15-ranked UFC welterweight, but he’s given the middleweight division a try. If he defeats the “Killa Gorilla,” then he’ll find himself in a top 10 spot at 185 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Michael Page UFC

Related

Kristaps Porzingis MMA

7-foot-tall NBA star planning MMA career after retirement from basketball

BJ Penn Staff - August 14, 2025
Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira vs King Green off UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

UFC 319 has taken a hit as Diego Ferreira vs King Green will no longer be taking place.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

Dricus du Plessis believes he'd be close to middleweight GOAT status with win over Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes he’ll be getting closer to middleweight GOAT status if he’s able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Michael Page, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
Michael Page

Michael Page welcomes praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Michael Page, aka MVP, has welcomed recent praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan ahead of UFC 319.

Carlos Prates
Geoff Neal

Carlos Prates believes a KO win over Geoff Neal puts him back in the welterweight mix

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Carlos Prates believes he’ll be right back in the mix with the top welterweight contenders if he can defeat Geoff Neal.

UFC CEO Dana White

Dana White admits challenges that face potential UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis Teammate Expects "DDP 2.0” vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Dricus du Plessis is already among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today, but according to his teammate, we may see a brand new version of the UFC’s 185-pound kingpin in Chicago this weekend.

Dricus Du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis plans to make Khamzat Chimaev 'quit' at UFC 319: 'Let's go full speed'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is looking to make Khamzat Chimaev quit at UFC 319 to retain his middleweight title.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Former Sean Strickland Foe Agrees With Suspension, Found Incident "Very Funny"

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Sean Strickland received a suspension from Nevada for a June incident that saw him storm the cage in hot pursuit of a fighter who taunted him and a former UFC opponent of Strickland has offered his thoughts on this situation. Strickland was serving as a corner person for Miles Hunsinger, who he coaches, but when Hunsigner’s opponent Luis Hernandez taunted Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion encroached into his space to get physical.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis Teammate “Wasn’t Shocked” He Finished Former Alex Pereira Foe Faster Than ‘Poatan'

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Alex Pereira has a run of emphatic finishes that looms large over many in the sport. But a teammate of Dricus du Plessis was able to finish a prior ‘Poatan’ opponent even more succinctly than the Brazilian KO artist.