Jared Cannonier reveals biggest issue with Michael Page fight at UFC 319

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

Jared Cannonier isn’t exactly gung-ho about being booked to fight Michael Page at UFC 319.

Jared Cannonier

Cannonier has never been shy to express his dismay over potential matchups that he feels don’t favor his interests. “The Killa Gorilla” has been criticized in the past for dismissing a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, who will be challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship, unless certain demands were met. He’s under the microscope again for taking exception to his planned bout with “MVP” despite going 1-2 in his last three outings.

Still, the No. 8-ranked UFC middleweight told Submission Radio that he feels a bout with Page doesn’t make a lot of sense (h/t MMAJunkie).

“The issue is that I have with the fight is that he’s not really a middleweight,” Cannonier told Submission Radio. “I’m focused on getting back to the title. I understand it’s a big fight, it’s on a big card. So, there is some weight there.”

“It’s business as usual,” Cannonier said. “It’s all about the next fight, to be honest. It’s not that. He may be unranked, but I don’t know. I can’t really make any reasoning behind the matchmaking. It’s still an exciting fight. I’ve watched ‘MVP’ for a long time. He’s a world-renowned fighter, and we all know who he is. We all love to watch him fight. So, it’s still a big fight and with any fight, a dominant finish will get me back on track of where I want to go.”

Cannonier also addressed a claim made by former MMA veteran Joe Riggs claiming that “The Killa Gorilla” was on the UFC’s potential cut list. Cannonier said it was simply a rumor, and he didn’t want to discuss the matter further. Time will tell if the 41-year-old can thwart Page in an attempt to make a run at UFC gold one more time before inevitably riding off into the sunset.

Related

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC

Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg set to headline UFC Perth

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025
Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor releases heavy teaser suggesting he’s returning to UFC

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

It seems as if Conor McGregor may finally be getting serious about an active return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

UFC veteran goes after Ilia Topuria for rejecting idea of Arman Tsarukyan fight

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Felder wasn’t happy about Ilia Topuria’s comments regarding a possible fight against Arman Tsarukyan.

Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, Georges St-Pierre
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan falls for AI-created Khabib Nurmagomedov edit

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t do himself any favors with a recent video of him falling for an AI-created clip on his podcast.

Amir Albazi
UFC

Amir Albazi reveals UFC, commission pulled him from main event spot: 'I wasn’t medically cleared'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

Amir Albazi reveals he wasn’t medically cleared to headline UFC Vegas 108 on Saturday.

Jon Anik

Jon Anik open to knockdown rule in MMA after Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya controversy: 'It does exist for a reason'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025
Robert Whittaker pose
UFC

Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Reinier de Ridder: 'This isn't the end'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Robert Whittaker has delivered a statement following his UFC Abu Dhabi loss against Reinier de Ridder.

Bryce Mitchell walkout
Din Thomas

Bryce Mitchell will struggle against elite bantamweights, says UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is fresh off a win in the bantamweight division, but one top UFC personality believes it’ll be a tough road ahead.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Jon Jones

Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

One highly regarded MMA coach doesn’t believe Jon Jones purposely avoided fighting Tom Aspinall.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.