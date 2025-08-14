UFC 319 guest could be the next challenger for Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

Another special guest has been added to the attendee list for UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319

There has been some buzz going into Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Chicago. Headlining the show will be a middleweight title fight between the two best 185-pounders today. Champion Dricus du Plessis hopes to thwart the challenge of Khamzat Chimaev, who is unbeaten in his pro MMA career.

There will be plenty of notable spectators inside the United Center this weekend. Fresh off a split decision victory over Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder will be in attendance for UFC 319. He revealed his presence during an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com.

“I think that’s the only thing I can do right now [is wait],” de Ridder said. “Hang back, make sure that I’m there in Chicago [for UFC 319] and we’ll see what the next fight will be.”

“RDR” is confident that he will be next in line for the winner of “DDP” vs. Chimaev.

“Yeah, actually yeah [I think a title shot is next],” de Ridder said. “We’ll see how it all comes together but that would be the dream.”

Ultimately, de Ridder sees a path to victory for both du Plessis and Chimaev. Regardless of the outcome, de Ridder is hoping that he can fight the winner soon after.

“I think if Khamzat wins this one, especially if he wins decisively, he’ll be a huge name,” de Ridder said. “That might come with him taking a lot of time off after.

“It might be better if Dricus wins and we can fight in four to six months. That would be best I think. Hopefully it would be nice if Dricus wins and we can line it up.”

“RDR” is aware that the next challenger for the middleweight gold could boil down to how things play out in the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fight. If the winner turns in an impressive performance, then he may get the title shot over de Ridder.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Reinier de Ridder UFC

