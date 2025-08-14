Yodlekpet promises stylistic evolution in ONE Friday Fights 120 headliner: “You’re going to see me faster”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2025

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya refuses to let inconsistency define his career any longer. The Thai veteran believes his last spectacular knockout victory represents a turning point rather than just another highlight.

Yodlekpet

Yodlekpet faces Pompet Panthonggym at ONE Friday Fights 120 on August 15 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 30-year-old striker enters riding momentum from his ferocious first-round finish at ONE Friday Fights 113 after enduring back-to-back setbacks.

Those previous losses to Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Shimon Yoshinari mounted pressure in ONE’s talent-laden flyweight Muay Thai division where single mistakes derail championship dreams.

His previous explosive knockout, however, reminded everyone why he earned “The Destroyer” nickname while breaking through psychological barriers that had accumulated during his rough patch. The victory restored his hunger for success after two disappointing performances.

Pompet represents an even greater challenge than his previous opponent. The fellow Thai has built a reputation as one of the circuit’s most dangerous punchers with explosive finishing ability that demands respect.

Despite possessing 132 professional bouts worth of experience, the southpaw believes his best days lie ahead. Age and experience haven’t diminished his capabilities — they’ve refined his approach to competition.

“Before the Donking fight, I was under a lot of pressure because my last two fights didn’t go as I’d hoped — I got knocked out and then lost by decision in a fight that wasn’t exciting for the fans,” Yodlekpet said.

“That last win was so important for me. It finally broke through all the pressure I was carrying and brought back my hunger for victory.”

Yodlekpet expects firefight with Pompet

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Pompet Panthonggym possess forward-pressing aggression that creates instant classics when they collide. Their similar styles guarantee entertainment but make predicting outcomes nearly impossible.

The ultimate prize remains a six-figure contract to join ONE Championship’s main roster. Years of grinding through the developmental circuit have prepared him for this moment.

“Pompet is a fighter with very dangerous punches and kicks. He’s knocked a lot of guys down with his hands,” he said.

“This win will mean so much to me. I want ONE contract like everyone else.”

