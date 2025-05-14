Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Nassourdine Imavov being backup fighter at UFC 319

Dricus Du Plessis had an interesting reaction after Nassourdine Imavov was announced as the backup fighter at UFC 319.

Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a highly anticipated bout and one that has been rumored for a long time. However, ahead of the fight on August 16 in Chicago, Imavov announced he’s the backup fighter, and Du Plessis jokingly claimed he’d now be facing the Frenchman.

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to the news that Nassourdine Imavov will serve as the backup fighter for his #UFC319 headliner against Khamzat Chimaev. “Guess I’m fighting Nassourdine Imavov.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/3BvqZ7FKkM — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 14, 2025

“Guess I’m fighting Nassourdine Imavov now,” Du Plessis wrote on his Instagram story.

Du Plessis’ comment is a slight dig at Chimaev, who has had to pull out of fights or be removed from fights for different reasons. Chimaev has fought just twice since September of 2022, but has had three canceled fights in the meantime.

Although Du Plessis jokingly thinks Chimaev will pull out of their UFC 319 fight, the hope is that Chimaev won’t have to pull out and we finally get to see this fight happen.