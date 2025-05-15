Hundreds of wins, countless lessons: Prajanchai’s mission to guide the next generation through defeat

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most experienced and accomplished fighters in Muay Thai history. So it’s only natural he’s become a hub of encouragement for his younger counterparts.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

At 30 years old, he has almost 400 professional fights to his name. Staggeringly, he’s won 344 of those outings. That wealth of experience has allowed him to soar to the mountaintop of ONE Championship’s strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing realms.

It’s also enabled him to help his fellow fighters get through the darkest patches of their careers. More recently, Prajanchai has been assisting ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Thai star is on the road back from his loss to interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri this past March at ONE 172. He’s been quick to remind the supreme striker that loss is a part of life. And it’s how you respond to that adversity that matters the most.

“For Tawanchai, I know that he overthinks a lot, and before he has experienced a lot of, like, drama, things on the internet. So I try to just support him,” he said.

“Just try to talk about positive things. I told him that it’s okay that he lost, and it’s okay. If you lose today, it doesn’t mean you will lose forever.”

Prajanchai offers advice on getting over setbacks

Dual-reigning ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes the best way to get over setbacks is to put it behind you and get back in the saddle. He’s offering that advice to people in any walk of life.

The Thai striker has learned valuable lessons about life through combat sports. It doesn’t always go your way, and he knows first-hand that maintaining a positive attitude and remaining persistent can take you very far.

So he wants to remind people worldwide that it’s okay to fail. It’s okay to make mistakes, but you have to pick up where you left off.

“So you know, whatever you could learn, whatever mistake you made, we come back to the gym and we just work on it,” he said.

“It’s just totally okay.”

