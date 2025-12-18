Dricus du Plessis breaks down the state of UFC’s middleweight division

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is one of the top middleweight fighters in mixed martial arts right now. However, he is no longer the champion in the UFC after he was beaten in a fairly one-sided fight against Khamzat Chimaev earlier this year.

RELATED: Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis slammed for ‘ducking’ top contender

Ever since then, many have been wondering what the title picture will look like at 185 pounds moving forward. Chimaev is the champion, whereas du Plessis likely needs a couple more wins at the very least before he can even think about challenging for the gold again.

In a recent interview, du Plessis went into detail on his thoughts regarding some of the biggest names at middleweight right now.

du Plessis examines the middleweight division

“Imavov is getting the title shot,” Du Plessis told Fight Forecast. “I think that’s the only thing that really makes sense now is Imavov getting that shot at the belt. But I think it’s going to be an interesting fight. I think Khamzat wins that fight for sure.

“And as for myself, I don’t really know. The whole division’s been mixed up. When you have Imavov and Caio fighting, these two guys emerge as potential contenders, the winner there’s the contender. Not a great fight, in my opinion. Those two guys stood there and there were moments of brilliance, and I rate Caio Borralho, I picked him to win that fight, but on the night he just didn’t show up.

“He just didn’t show up. Well done to Imavov for winning that fight, he did what he had to do, but right now you don’t have anybody who’s consistently winning and that’s the problem. How do you pick a contender? You have guys that fight two great fights, one terrible one. The consistency isn’t there, but there’s so many good fighters, it’s just the consistency. Glad it’s not my job to pick the fight.”

“I think the Reinier de Ridder loss kind of threw things off,” du Plessis said. “You could see in that fight he didn’t look on par at all. I rate him, I think he’s a great fighter, he’s a gritty fighter. Awkward fighter, and I like that style. But in that fight you could see he was flat. I think maybe he fought too much, cut too much weight [too] often. Cutting weight is one thing, but cutting it that often, it gets hard for a big guy like him.”

“Then of course you have Hernandez, the de Ridder fight, which would have been an amazing fight, great fight,” du Plessis said. “I heard Strickland say that he’s fighting Hernandez, that will be an amazing fight because Strickland to get down is one thing, to keep him there, he’s really good at that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling sounds off on doping in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025
Reinier de Ridder poses on the scale at the UFC Vancouver ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025

Jake Paul has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight on Friday.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria should be stripped of UFC gold, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

One well-known analyst has shifted his opinion on Ilia Topuria’s status as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Anderson Silva and Dana White
Dana White

Anderson Silva explains why he has no beef with UFC boss Dana White

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

Anderson Silva has no issues with UFC CEO Dana White.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili will get Petr Yan trilogy fight next, predicts UFC analyst

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has explained why he understands Arman Tsarukyan being snubbed for a world title shot.

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Paulo Costa poses on the scale at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Paulo Costa set to face rising star nicknamed 'The Hulk' in UFC 326 Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa will face a rising star when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 326 next year.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall blasts 'cheat' Ciryl Gane as feud continues to grow: 'I’ll be back to smash your face'

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2025

Tom Aspinall has taken aim at Ciryl Gane as their feud continues to take shape.