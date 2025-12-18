Jake Paul doesn’t believe Terence Crawford’s boxing retirement

Jake Paul doesn’t believe that Terence Crawford’s recent retirement from professional boxing is legitimate.

Earlier this week, Terence Crawford announced his retirement from professional boxing. He will leave the sport with a 42-0 record, with the final victory of his pro career being a triumph over Canelo Alvarez that saw him capture the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Many fans and pundits alike were wondering what exactly would be next for Crawford, and now, we know the answer. the 38-year-old will be leaving boxing with an undefeated record, which isn’t something that a lot of the big names have been able to say over the years.

In a recent interview ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua tomorrow night, Jake Paul had the following to say about Crawford’s departure.

Paul’s view on Crawford’s boxing retirement

“He’d have to get in line,” Paul told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during a media scrum Tuesday. “Canelo, Crawford, all of these guys can just take a ticket, and we’ll see who I want to fight. He’s not retired, bro. You guys have seen this millions of times in boxing. He’s not retired, but he’s got everyone talking about him now because of that, so smart play by Terence.”

There are definitely a couple of big fights that could convince Terence to potentially come out of retirement, but for now, all we can do is take this at face value.

