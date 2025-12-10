Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis slammed for ‘ducking’ top contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 10, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC walkout

A top UFC middleweight contender believes Dricus du Plessis is avoiding him.

Back in August, du Plessis lost the 185-pound gold to Khamzat Chimaev in one-sided fashion. Chimaev was in control for nearly 22 minutes and du Plessis couldn’t get anything going. It was a total wipeout and many are wondering what “Stillknocks” will do next.

It appears Brendan Allen has been pounding the table to fight du Plessis given his ranking and the beef that they have. Allen spoke to MMAJunkie and he wasn’t shy in expressing his belief that du Plessis doesn’t want to fight him.

“I’d love to have that fight, and I’ve been asking for that fight for a while,” Allen said. “It really just seems like it’s him ducking and making excuses and everything else. So yeah, we’ll see if he wants to do it. If not, I guess I’ll be defending my spot as I have many times before.”

Allen went on to say that du Plessis is only chirping at him when he loses. He noticed that “DDP” was rather quiet after he defeated Reinier de Ridder back in October.

“Based on statistics of where the division sits with the rankings, it just makes sense,” Allen said. “Plus, he has his sh*t to say about me, but he only has to say something about me when I’m losing. When I’m winning, he’s as silent as a church mouse, and then now he like, ‘Oh, two-fight winning streak.’ Sorry bro, you just got dominated.”

Allen finds himself in the No. 5 spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, while du Plessis sits at No. 1. Whether or not the UFC will book this grudge match remains to be seen. The company has already announced a huge 185-pound clash between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez set for Feb. 21 in Houston.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan face off at the UFC 323 ceremonial weigh-in

Merab Dvalishvili goes on social media rampage against Petr Yan just days after UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan face off at a UFC 311 press conference
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev criticizes UFC for refusing to award Arman Tsarukyan the next lightweight title shot

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

Islam Makhachev came to his former rival Arman Tsarukyan’s defense after the recent announcement of the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out his ideal plan to become champ-champ after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has his eyes set on becoming a two-division UFC champion.

Mario Bautista walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Mario Bautista set to headline UFC Vegas 113 against dangerous knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Mario Bautista will reportedly headline UFC Vegas 113 at the Apex opposite one of the division’s surging stars.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan says UFC must put Jon Jones on White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 10, 2025

Joe Rogan believes UFC needs to book Jon Jones for the White House card.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena called out by rising UFC welterweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 10, 2025
Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber gives emotional response when asked about return from injury

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2025

UFC star Maycee Barber has given her thoughts on the road back to the Octagon after her UFC 323 victory over Karine Silva.

Joshua Van UFC 323 title win
Daniel Cormier

Joshua Van should defend title before Alexandre Pantoja rematch, says Daniel Cormier

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Joshua Van should defend his title against Tatsuro Taira prior to Alexandre Pantoja returning.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili staredown
Michael Bisping

UFC legend offers Merab Dvalishvili some advice following UFC 323 defeat

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given Merab Dvalishvili some advice following his defeat to Petr Yan at UFC 323.

Khamzat Chimaev, Nassourdine Imavov, UFC
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is not keen on Nassourdine Imavov bout: "There will be a lot of drama between the Dagestan and Chechen people"

Dylan Bowker - December 9, 2025

While Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov both sit in the upper echelon of the UFC middleweight division, a clash between the two does not seem imminent if the former has his say in matters. This was imparted by the reigning UFC middleweight champion during a recent interview with ESPN MMA.