Watch Conor McGregor TKO Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in slow motion

Footage has been released of Conor McGregor defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in slow motion from UFC 246 this past weekend.

The hype surrounding McGregor’s triumphant return to the UFC in Las Vegas on Saturday night was huge, with the Irishman’s ‘season’ getting off to a fantastic start. While a lot of fans are spending their time wondering who is going to be next for the former two-weight world champion, many others are still basking in the glory of his win.

One such example is the UFC themselves who released ‘UFC 246: Fight Motion‘, which shows off many of the event’s biggest fights in glorious slow motion — including the return of McGregor.

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 246: Fight Motion" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O0c2_HFw6o8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

It’s a wonderful series that the promotion has put together with several elements adding up to a great all-round video, with the highlight being McGregor walloping “Cowboy” in the main event.

The main focus from the video has come from the precision and timing of McGregor’s shots, which have been highlighted for all to see. His composure has always been viewed as one of his very best attributes, and that was quite clearly on display in a big way when he went toe to toe with “Cowboy”.

Nobody really knew how he was going to look with some believing he’d gas late in the fight and others thinking he’d finish him early. Of course, everyone wanted to see a war between these two veterans of the game, but the dominance shown by McGregor is bound to bode well for the Ultimate Fighting Championship heading into the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

The contributions of “Cowboy” in the lead-up to this fight can’t be understated either, and we’re still talking about a man who will likely hold the record of most UFC wins for a long time to come.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.