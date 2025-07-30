Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg set to headline UFC Perth
UFC light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will headline the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia on September 27th.
The light heavyweight division is certainly looking pretty interesting right now. Magomed Ankalaev is the reigning champion in the wake of him defeating Alex Pereira to capture the title, and the two will soon run it back. Elsewhere, though, there are plenty of other exciting fighters on the rise – with two of them being Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.
RELATED: Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw
Both have had some low points in their respective careers but right now, the UFC is in desperate need of new faces in the title picture. Light heavyweights haven’t exactly been positioned as headline attractions outside of Pereira in the last couple of years and although Reyes and Ulberg still have some work to do, they aren’t that far off.
In a recent announcement, it was confirmed that the pair, who have been scheduled to face off before, will be heading down under for their next outings.
Carlos Ulberg will take on Dominick Reyes in the main event at #UFCPerth, UFC announced on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/E0laD2CKPm
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2025
Reyes and Ulberg set to collide at UFC Perth
As announced by the promotion, Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will meet later this year in the main event of UFC Perth. It comes with both men riding some solid waves of momentum, and while it may sound outlandish, a big win for either fighter could vault them right into title contention.
Reyes is currently riding a three-fight win streak, all of which came via finish. It comes in the wake of him falling to four straight defeats, but since then, the 35-year-old has been able to prove that he’s still able to mix it up with the very best at 205 pounds.
On the flip side, Ulberg has won eight on the bounce. His most recent triumph over Jan Blachowicz may have been a close one, but it still proved that he can hang at the elite level.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Carlos Ulberg dominick reyes UFC