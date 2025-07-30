Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg set to headline UFC Perth

UFC light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will headline the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia on September 27th.

The light heavyweight division is certainly looking pretty interesting right now. Magomed Ankalaev is the reigning champion in the wake of him defeating Alex Pereira to capture the title, and the two will soon run it back. Elsewhere, though, there are plenty of other exciting fighters on the rise – with two of them being Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Both have had some low points in their respective careers but right now, the UFC is in desperate need of new faces in the title picture. Light heavyweights haven’t exactly been positioned as headline attractions outside of Pereira in the last couple of years and although Reyes and Ulberg still have some work to do, they aren’t that far off.

In a recent announcement, it was confirmed that the pair, who have been scheduled to face off before, will be heading down under for their next outings.