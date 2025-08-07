UFC 319 betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev are ‘crazy,’ says Hall of Famer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 7, 2025

Betting odds for the UFC 319 headliner have stunned another MMA legend.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will look to put a halt to Khamzat Chimaev’s title hopes on Aug. 16 in Chicago. It’ll be Chimaev’s first crack at UFC gold. As for “Stilllknocks,” he’s in search of his third successful title defense.

Ahead of fight night, the challenger finds himself as a betting favorite, and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is stunned at how wide those odds appear to be. Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping envisioned a scenario where du Plessis could drag Chimaev into deep waters (via MMAJunkie).

“I understand that Khamzat is going to be a very dangerous threat early. However, you can’t be a marathon runner and a sprinter at the same time,” Bisping said. “Khamzat Chimaev is a sprinter. Whereas other people have more of a style to go longer. Look at some of the most explosive fighters on the roster, they’re amazing in the first round.

“Conor McGregor didn’t have the best gas tank going on for five rounds, but in the first round, holy sh*t, you were in a lot of trouble. … So Khamzat Chimaev, I just think he’s built a certain way. But if Dricus Du Plessis can drag him into the later rounds, I still think it favors Dricus. And the fact that Khamzat is a 2-to-1 favorite is crazy.”

Much has been made about how Chimaev’s gas tank will hold up if he’s forced to go to the championship rounds. While DDP has shown he can keep his foot on the gas for all five rounds, it’s unfamiliar territory to “Borz.” Fans won’t have to wait long to see how this highly anticipated middleweight title fight will transpire, and you can stick with BJPenn.com for all the pre-fight updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

