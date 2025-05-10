Dominick Cruz’s coach discusses former champion’s incredible mindset

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

Dominick Cruz’s coach Eric Del Fierro has spoken openly about the mindset of his student that allowed him to thrive in mixed martial arts.

Dominick Cruz

As we know, Dominick Cruz is an absolute legend in the sport of MMA. He has accomplished some great things over the years, most notably being the UFC bantamweight champion on multiple occasions. Now, however, he has retired, largely due to a build-up of injuries over the years. After his retirement, fans and pundits alike have been able to sit back and fondly remember some of his best achievements.

RELATED: Dominick Cruz opens up on ‘excruciating’ career-ending injury: “This was enough pain to teach me something”

Perhaps one of the most notable was his ability to bounce back from adversity. Time and time again, Cruz was forced to deal with injuries. He took long periods of time off from the Octagon in order to recover and yet, whenever he did return, he always managed to put on a show. That’s a testament to the kind of warrior that he is.

In a recent interview, Cruz’s coach Del Fierro praised Dominick for his mentality.

Cruz’s coach speaks about his mindset

“He’s always been a phenomenal athlete,” Del Fierro told MMA Junkie Radio of Cruz. “I think Dominick’s biggest strength has always been his mindset. He’s never let the naysayers or the crowd influence who shows up to fight. Like any athlete, you have doubts. You have fears.

“I think his mindset was he was able to overcome all those injuries and get through it and still show up to fight and still win and be at the top of the game for so many years. I think now transitioning into something else, he’s still embracing that mindset and willing to pass that onto up-and-coming fighters as well.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s your favorite moment from his iconic career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

