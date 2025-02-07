Keito Yamakita outlines path to victory over Lito Adiwang

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita is looking to make an example of fellow divisional star Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza.  

Keito Yamakita

The pair will duel at the event, which airs this Friday, February 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

In his first outing of 2025, Yamakita wants to showcase his dominance and set the precedent. The best way he feels he can do that is by submitting Adiwang. 

On the contrary, though, he knows it’s much easier said than done. “Pocket Monk” has become well-acquainted with Adiwang’s fiery approach, and he believes he has the goods to nullify the storming Filipino. 

“He’s a striker who throws powerful punches, so I think it’s dangerous if they land. He also seems very strong in the clinch. Usually with strikers, you might think, ‘I can handle them once I clinch,’ but with him, you can’t let your guard down, even in the clinch,” Yamakita said. 

“Basically, I want to aim for submissions from top control, and if I end up on bottom, I’ll look for submissions while creating scrambles. I think this style fits ONE’s judging criteria better.” 

Keito Yamakita to solidify top-five position with win over Lito Adiwang

Keito Yamakita has his eyes on the prize in ONE Championship’s strawweight MMA division. And the best way for him to cement his place in the weight bracket’s top five is to defeat Lito Adiwang in style at ONE Fight Night 28. 

“Pocket Monk” boasts a two-fight winning streak leading into the contest. He kicked that off with a first-round nonchalant bulldog choke versus Jeremy Miado. Then he scored a split-decision win over former strawweight MMA king Yosuke Saruta. 

Managing to take it to three wins in a row would be a huge feat for Yamakita. And bringing Adiwang’s surging momentum to an end would strengthen his position in the division as he tries to lock in his World Title dreams.

