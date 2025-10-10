Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of hitting him with cheap shot during infamous Khabib/McGregor brawl

By Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025
Dillon Danis interacts with security at UFC 229, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 311

Controversial combat sports star Dillon Danis revealed new details surrounding his infamous post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. following UFC 229.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared arguably the biggest rivalry in UFC history, culminating in a heated grudge match at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in Round 4 to retain the UFC lightweight title and hand his longtime adversary a devastating defeat.

But chaos ensued after their fight, as McGregor, Nurmagomedov, and their respective teams were involved in a full-on brawl in and out of the cage at T-Mobile Arena. Several fighters, including Nurmagomedov, were suspended as a result of the incident.

Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was in Nurmagomedov’s corner for UFC 229. According to McGregor’s longtime training partner, Dillon Danis, Makhachev was involved in the brawl by cheap-shotting him in the back of the head.

Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of punching him in the back of the head during brawl

In a recent interview on the MightyCast podcast, Danis accused former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of playing an under-discussed role in the post-fight chaos.

“He jumped in such a weird way where he jumped with his feet and hands,” Danis said. “It was like the weirdest thing. So I didn’t know what to block, he had his feet in the air and his hands up.

“I was like, am I getting drop-kicked right now? I should have just run forward and tackled him. That would have been the best thing, but in the moment I didn’t know what he was going to hit me with. So he landed and we got into that brawl.

“Then f—— security is holding me and Islam punched me in the back of the head, but during the whole fight it was kind of building up in the corner. They were saying s— to me and Islam was saying s— to me.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Danis returned to MMA in August at Misfits 22, defeating Warren Spencer in just 15 seconds. He’s called for the UFC to give him a chance to fight in the Octagon, but the UFC brass isn’t interested in making the move.

Years removed from their fight, tensions between Nurmagomedov and McGregor remain high. The two rivals have traded barbs on social media for years, including after Irish PFL star Paul Hughes’s two losses to Khabib’s cousin, Usman.

