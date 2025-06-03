Derrick Lewis jokingly claims UFC is scripted ahead of UFC Nashville main event: “First-round knockout”

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

Derrick Lewis believes the UFC is scripted and will prove it to everyone at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis

Lewis is set to return to the Octagon in the main event on July 12 against Tallison Teixeira. It’s Lewis’ first fight since May of last year when he knocked out Rodrigo Nascimento.

Heading into the bout, Lewis has plenty of confidence that he won’t just beat Teixeira but will knock him out in the first round, as that is what the UFC’s scriptwriters want.

“A lot of guys didn’t want to fight, the guys that did want to fight, they already had fights booked,” Lewis said to Ariel Helwani. “There’s a lot behind it, it’s politics. It’s also scripted. It’s part of the script… You know, the whole UFC is scripted. On July 12th, they want me to win (by) first-round knockout, so it’s part of the script. Whoever wanna make that bet, go ahead and make that bet.”

Of course, UFC fights aren’t scripted, but Derrick Lewis is known for his jokes. But, he does think it is scripted because he’s confident he will be able to get a KO early against Teixeira, who’s set for his second UFC fight. It is a step-up in competition, and Lewis plans to make Teixeira pay.

Derrick Lewis wanted to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Although Derrick Lewis is confident he will KO Tallison Teixeira, he did want to fight someone else.

Lewis says he wanted to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta and called for that fight to happen in March.

“The Dominican dude who says he’s not Black, he’s Dominican. I wanted to fight him, it would have been good to fight him in March in a main event. I’ve been training for four months straight,” Lewis said.

As Lewis says, he’s been pushing to get a fight for months, but it didn’t happen. He will now return on July 12 as he looks to get another KO win and get a top-10 opponent next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Derrick Lewis admits to cheating in past UFC fight: 'Any means necessary'

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025
Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

UFC 316 commentator warns fans not to overlook Julianna Pena in title defense against Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025

If you don’t think Julianna Pena has a chance at UFC 316, one top commentator strongly disagrees.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall makes shocking claim about Jon Jones' future with UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is hanging up his gloves.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reveals next title challenger if he defeats Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025

Merab Dvalisvhili has an idea of who his next title challenger will be should he defeat Sean O’Malley a second time.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Sean Strickland worries UFC roster will soon be ‘filled with foreigners’ who lack 'American ideals'

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is at it again.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira's UFC future

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being "stuck"

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could be beaten

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on how someone – perhaps Charles Oliveira – could defeat Ilia Topuria.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women's MMA

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Hamm

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 316.