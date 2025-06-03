Derrick Lewis jokingly claims UFC is scripted ahead of UFC Nashville main event: “First-round knockout”

Derrick Lewis believes the UFC is scripted and will prove it to everyone at UFC Nashville.

Lewis is set to return to the Octagon in the main event on July 12 against Tallison Teixeira. It’s Lewis’ first fight since May of last year when he knocked out Rodrigo Nascimento.

Heading into the bout, Lewis has plenty of confidence that he won’t just beat Teixeira but will knock him out in the first round, as that is what the UFC’s scriptwriters want.

“A lot of guys didn’t want to fight, the guys that did want to fight, they already had fights booked,” Lewis said to Ariel Helwani. “There’s a lot behind it, it’s politics. It’s also scripted. It’s part of the script… You know, the whole UFC is scripted. On July 12th, they want me to win (by) first-round knockout, so it’s part of the script. Whoever wanna make that bet, go ahead and make that bet.”

Of course, UFC fights aren’t scripted, but Derrick Lewis is known for his jokes. But, he does think it is scripted because he’s confident he will be able to get a KO early against Teixeira, who’s set for his second UFC fight. It is a step-up in competition, and Lewis plans to make Teixeira pay.