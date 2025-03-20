UFC commentator believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain MAGA persona

By Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain his ‘heel’ persona these days.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in

Over the course of the last decade or so, Colby Covington has portrayed a bad guy within the world of mixed martial arts. He has done everything possible to get under the skin of his opponents – sometimes it works, and sometimes it falls short.

RELATED: Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: “He is a cheater and coward”

Either way, though, it provides for some interesting viewing, especially because it’s largely worked when it comes to getting Covington into big time fights.

In the eyes of Paul Felder, however, Covington is now struggling to keep that up, suggesting it’s not a real portrayal of himself.

Felder on Covington’s persona

“Recently there was also an encounter with Kamaru Usman when Kamaru walked by Colby, and he was just nothing but respectful,” Felder said on the “Believe You Me” podcast. “I think that his persona is fading. Do you know what I mean? I think he’s struggling to keep up that MAGA, Mr. America bully from college persona these days.

“I think he’s even himself struggling to get through it because the real issue is – and Paddy’s right – he is quiet in person. The real situation is that he has nothing really against you, Paddy. He really doesn’t actually want to talk sh*t to you.

“He doesn’t really want to talk sh*t to most of these guys. He’s only doing it so that he can keep himself relevant. I think when he’s finally retired, he’ll be the first to admit to you that it was all complete bullsh*t, 100 percent.

“I think now at late 30s, towards the end of his career, he’s struggling to keep the same face with that bullsh*t, and that’s the problem with that type of personality when it’s not genuine – because it’s not with Colby, because I’ve hung out with that guy for an extended period of time, and he’s not like that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

