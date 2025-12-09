Khamzat Chimaev discusses potential UFC middleweight title contenders

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev reacts during a UFC 319 press conference

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on who he could take on next in the division.

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev is on top of the world. He is the king of the middleweights after dethroning Dricus du Plessis, and many are excited to see what’s next for him. According to the man himself, though, we shouldn’t expect to see him stick around for too much longer at 185 pounds before he ventures up to light heavyweight.

With that being said, it does seem like Chimaev will opt to defend the middleweight crown at least once before he makes the move. Who that opponent is going to be, though, is currently unclear.

In a recent interview, Chimaev gave his thoughts on the current state of the division and who he would prefer to face.

Chimaev’s view on middleweight contenders

“There is Imavov, there is (Sean) Strickland, (Anthony) Hernandez, whoever,” Chimaev told ESPN MMA. “All of them I see big check, good money. These fights don’t make me excited, but I need to do my job. I need to make money, but if there is a big name to make more money then I will be excited.”

“We didn’t train MMA. We just wrestled a bit,” Chimaev said of Imavov. “He knows my wrestling skills. I don’t know his striking skills. It wasn’t MMA, but I was there. I just tried to help him fix stuff. He’s a good guy, I know him, he knows me. If you ask me, I don’t want to fight this guy because we know each other. He’s Muslim, and he’s from Dagestan.

“You know how Dagestan and Chechnyan people, it’s a lot of drama, internet, and all these sh*t things, but if the UFC wants it, I’m never going to say no. If the guy wants it, I told his manager, as well, if Nassourdine wants, I will be open to it. If he says he can wait until I move up, I’m not going to say no. I want to fight this guy. For me, it doesn’t matter. Whatever he decides, the UFC decides, we’ll see.”

“There are a lot of other guys, as well,” Chimaev said. “Strickland win against him (Imavov), so maybe they can do a match or I fight Strickland. I can fight (Reinier) de Ridder, or I don’t know. Whoever.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

