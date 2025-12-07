Dominick Cruz reveals controversial opinion on Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van fight

By Harry Kettle
Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja

UFC commentator Dominick Cruz believes that Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van should have been allowed to continue at UFC 323.

Last night at UFC 323, 24-year-old Joshua Van became one of the youngest champions in the history of the UFC. He defeated Alexandre Pantoja to become the new king of the flyweight division, but unfortunately, it came as a result of a nasty arm injury that occurred really early on in the fight.

Pantoja landed awkwardly on his arm and immediately made it known that he was unable to continue. Van didn’t follow up with any additional shots on the ground, and the referee stepped in. As you can imagine, this was quite the anti-climax for fans who were really excited to see what these two men were going to produce on the big stage.

Dominick Cruz, meanwhile, confused quite a few people on social media when giving his thoughts on how things played out between Pantoja and Van.

 

Cruz’s interesting view on Pantoja vs Van

“I wish that Van vs Pantoja fight was aloud to keep going. It should be up to us as the fighter if we want to continue after that. We put the time in the training camp in that situation. People dislocate their arms and put it back in place and keep fighting all the time. #UFC323”

