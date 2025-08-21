Daniel Cormier shoots down Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback plans: “He wants to stay relevant”

Cormier’s view on McGregor

“Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor,” Cormier said on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in, I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever because he could sell a fight,” Cormier continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Conor knows better than anyone that he is the biggest star that mixed martial arts has ever produced. He is the number one box office attraction in the sport and although his drawing ability isn’t what it once was, many people would still sit down and tune in to watch him fight.

That fact alone is one of the reasons why you simply cannot rule out the idea of him competing, even at the White House.