Daniel Cormier shoots down Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback plans: “He wants to stay relevant”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Conor McGregor will actually return to mixed martial arts.
For the longest time now, Conor McGregor has been talking about the possibility of a return to the Octagon. The Irishman last competed all the way back in 2021 when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier, and since then, he’s been on a pretty wild journey.
RELATED: UFC icon reveals when Conor McGregor truly lost his identity as a fighter
In addition to controversies outside of the cage, McGregor was also scheduled to fight Michael Chandler last year before an injury led to him pulling out. Now, with the White House card reportedly coming up next year, ‘Notorious’ is hungry to prove himself once again.
Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, believes McGregor is simply trying to stay relevant.
Cormier’s view on McGregor
“Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor,” Cormier said on the Club Shay Shay podcast.
“That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in, I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever because he could sell a fight,” Cormier continued.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Conor knows better than anyone that he is the biggest star that mixed martial arts has ever produced. He is the number one box office attraction in the sport and although his drawing ability isn’t what it once was, many people would still sit down and tune in to watch him fight.
That fact alone is one of the reasons why you simply cannot rule out the idea of him competing, even at the White House.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier UFC