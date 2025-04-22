Anthony Smith understands UFC’s “business decision” for his final opponent: “They’re trying to catch us on our way out”

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith understands that he has to fight a young up-and-comer in his retirement fight.

Smith will retire at UFC Kansas City when he takes on Mingyang Zhang. Zhang is 2-0 in the UFC but has looked impressive in his two fights. For Smith’s retirement fight, it’s no layup fight or a big-name opponent, which ‘Lionheart’ understands. Smith knows the UFC is about getting the young guys over, which is what he thinks the UFC wants to happen here.

“It’s a business decision, which I understand. But I think you can be honest with me and not hurt my feelings,” Smith said to Ariel Helwani. “[Zhang is] a really tough up-and-comer, but I think they’re unsure of where he really is in terms of his skill set and how good he actually is. He’s hard to match up because guys that are in his similar position, those guys, all these young guys, [they say] they’ll fight anybody. They’re full of s***. They want the older, aging veterans. They’re trying to catch us on our way out. They don’t want to fight each other that bad because they’re unsure of the same thing, they don’t know how good they actually are.