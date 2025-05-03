Daniel Cormier reveals that he wishes he had retired on top in the UFC

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed that he wishes he had gone out on top in his mixed martial arts career.

When it comes to talking about the greatest of all time, a few names tend to pop up pretty frequently. This includes Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Amanda Nunes, Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, there are also a few fringe names that are introduced into the conversation every now and then – with one of them being Daniel Cormier.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Daniel Cormier was able to accomplish some incredible things. Most notably, he became a two-weight world champion, winning belts at light heavyweight and heavyweight. He finished up his career with back-to-back losses against Stipe Miocic, who was able to reclaim the gold that DC had taken from him.

In a recent interview, Cormier admitted that he wishes he’d never gone through with his last couple of bouts.