Daniel Cormier reveals that he wishes he had retired on top in the UFC
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed that he wishes he had gone out on top in his mixed martial arts career.
When it comes to talking about the greatest of all time, a few names tend to pop up pretty frequently. This includes Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Amanda Nunes, Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, there are also a few fringe names that are introduced into the conversation every now and then – with one of them being Daniel Cormier.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier questions those who have called for Islam Makhachev to get stripped
Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Daniel Cormier was able to accomplish some incredible things. Most notably, he became a two-weight world champion, winning belts at light heavyweight and heavyweight. He finished up his career with back-to-back losses against Stipe Miocic, who was able to reclaim the gold that DC had taken from him.
In a recent interview, Cormier admitted that he wishes he’d never gone through with his last couple of bouts.
Cormier looks back at his career
“Listen to not only your body – because your body is going to tell you first,” Cormier said on the WOLFpak podcast. “Your mind will actually tell you. You know when it’s time. Not everybody gets what Khabib got. Khabib literally got a fairytale. Him and Georges St-Pierre got to leave on top. Not everybody gets that. But listen to what’s available, the signs, everything that’s pinging at your mind. When you don’t love to train no more, you’re probably done.
“When you don’t love the competition or look forward to it anymore, you’re probably done. Honestly, I didn’t need to fight that last fight against Stipe, the last two. I didn’t need to. I just wanted to fight and I wasn’t ready to let go. There was way too much money at the time – the money got way too good. But we did a training camp in my garage because they shut down AKA. I should’ve recognized it then and listened to everything.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Daniel Cormier UFC