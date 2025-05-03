Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev following Karate Combat grappling match win

Arman Tsarukyan heavily implied that he still wants to collide with Islam Makhachev after his win at Karate Combat last night.

On Friday night, Arman Tsarukyan grappled against Makasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54 in Dubai. It served as the first time that he’s been in active competition since withdrawing from his title fight against Islam Makhachev, which was scheduled to take place at the start of the year. Alas, Arman was able to rebound well here, defeating Zaynukov in a tight and tense affair.

Of course, most fans are more interested in what’s happening next with regards to Tsarukyan’s mixed martial arts career. He is still considered to be a top contender at 155 pounds, but there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not he’ll actually get a championship opportunity in his next outing.

In his post-fight interview, Tsarukyan made it crystal clear that he still wants to fight Islam Makhachev – or, at least, that’s how it came across.