Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev following Karate Combat grappling match win

By Harry Kettle - May 3, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan heavily implied that he still wants to collide with Islam Makhachev after his win at Karate Combat last night.

Arman Tsarukyan

On Friday night, Arman Tsarukyan grappled against Makasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54 in Dubai. It served as the first time that he’s been in active competition since withdrawing from his title fight against Islam Makhachev, which was scheduled to take place at the start of the year. Alas, Arman was able to rebound well here, defeating Zaynukov in a tight and tense affair.

Of course, most fans are more interested in what’s happening next with regards to Tsarukyan’s mixed martial arts career. He is still considered to be a top contender at 155 pounds, but there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not he’ll actually get a championship opportunity in his next outing.

In his post-fight interview, Tsarukyan made it crystal clear that he still wants to fight Islam Makhachev – or, at least, that’s how it came across.

 

Tsarukyan calls out Makhachev

“It feels great,” Tsarukyan said in his post-match interview. “I haven’t fought in one year, so that’s why I came and wrestled today. My opponent is a very tough guy. No one knows him a lot because he fights in Russia, but he’s from a very strong team. He didn’t want to wrestle too much. I like offense, and he was trying to escape from me for 10 minutes.”

“I need another guy from Khabib’s team (with Makhachev),” Tsarukyan said. “Let’s do it again.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe we will see this fight at some point this year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

