Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones visiting Russia: “Why is [he] not with his family on Thanksgiving?”

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones’ travel efforts in Chechnya and wondered why his long-time rival was not on home soil for a popular American holiday. A video was circulating around social media of Jones enjoying some Chechen cuisine during his recent foray in Russia, which has seen him utilize exotic weapons with Ramzan Kadyrov and get into some wrestling-related hijinks with Khamzat Chimaev.

A comment came up on the referenced video with Jones enjoying some Chechnyan food that saw a former two-time opponent of Jones’ offer up their thoughts. With an accompanying screenshot captured by X user @ChampRDS along with the video of Jones eating, Daniel Cormier said,

“Why is Jon Jones not with his family on Thanksgiving holiday?”

Daniel Cormier was reportedly offered a Jon Jones trilogy contest, per the latter

Daniel Cormier may have been offered a third competitive go-around with Jon Jones, albeit in a different sport altogether. There is a lot of campaigning on the MMA front from Jon Jones to compete at the UFC White House card against Alex Pereira, but Jones has also teased a potential grappling contest with DC.

The former two-division UFC champion touched on this possible three-peat with his fellow two-division UFC champion when Jones mentioned on X that he had been offered this competitive offer for charity purposes. Jones was engaging in one of his retweet-based question and answer sessions, as he is sometimes wont to do, and one of his responses saw Jones state,

“I was approached the other day about grappling DC for charity, I said absolutely. Let’s see what comes of it. 3-0.”

Jones and Cormier have one of the most infamous feuds in mixed martial arts history, with a pair of massive matchups in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Jon Jones would win the first clash with the former Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix champion on points and initially secured a finish via strikes over Cormier in the rematch before the outcome was overturned to a no contest following errant drug test findings from Jonathan Dwight Jones.

