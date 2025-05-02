Charles Oliveira’s coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has admitted that he prefers the Ilia Topuria fight ahead of an Islam Makhachev rematch.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria

As we know, Charles Oliveira is easily one of the most popular fighters on the roster – and in all of mixed martial arts. The man known as ‘Do Bronx’ is a former champion, he’s an all-time lightweight great, and he’s still a handful for just about any other fighter at 155 pounds. In terms of what’s next, there are plenty of rumors out there – with one of the big ones being that he will battle Ilia Topuria in the latter’s debut at lightweight.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

There’s also the possibility of him getting a crack at Islam Makhachev and the UFC lightweight championship. This isn’t seen as overly likely but given their history together, there’s always a chance of it. Alas, it seems as if his fanbase are split regarding what they think is going to happen, which is hardly surprising given the options available.

In a recent interview, Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima weighed in on this situation.

Oliveira’s coach wants Topuria

“Everybody knows that Charles wants to fight for the belt during International Fight Week,” Lima said.

“Charles wants to fight for the belt, no matter if it’s against Topuria or [Islam] Makhachev,” Lima said. “But since you asked me who would be a better selling fight, I have to answer Topuria. He is doing an excellent job promoting his arrival in the new division.

“On the other hand, Makhachev disappeared a little bit from the spotlight with his indecision. One day he wants to go up, another day he wants Topuria, another day [Justin] Gaethje. That’s not good for the sport. But we are doing our part getting ready for the UFC’s call.”

Quotes via Sherdog

What’s next for Charles Oliveira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo shoots down weight concerns, expects to earn a title shot with a win at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025
Jeremy Stephens
UFC

Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in a "morgue" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has plenty of confidence going into his UFC Des Moines fight against Mason Jones.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall breaks UFC record while waiting for Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Tom Aspinall is still waiting to fight Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title. The long wait hasn’t stopped him from making UFC history.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown, UFC, MMA, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad makes bold prediction for UFC 315 welterweight title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad will make the first defense of his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. It’s safe to say he’s feeling confident.

Keanu Reeves, John Wick, UFC, MMA, Firas Zahabi
UFC

Legendary UFC coach accuses Keanu Reeves of stealing his technique in Jon Wick

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Keanu Reeves is in hot water with one of the most accomplished MMA coaches in UFC history.

Dan Hooker

UFC fighter Dan Hooker suffers injury setback: 'I need a second surgery on my hand'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025
Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley determined to become UFC's biggest star after Atlanta fight with Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has major aspirations for his UFC career, and it goes beyond winning a title.

Colby Covington
Michael Chiesa

Colby Covington 'screwed up a really good opportunity,' says UFC veteran and analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

One UFC veteran believes Colby Covington squandered his chances during the peak of his fighting career.

Bo Nickal
Paul Felder

UFC commentator urges Bo Nickal to be more aggressive at UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has urged Bo Nickal to be more aggressive when he battles Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Kamaru Usman
Michael Bisping

UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.