Charles Oliveira’s coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev
UFC star Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has admitted that he prefers the Ilia Topuria fight ahead of an Islam Makhachev rematch.
As we know, Charles Oliveira is easily one of the most popular fighters on the roster – and in all of mixed martial arts. The man known as ‘Do Bronx’ is a former champion, he’s an all-time lightweight great, and he’s still a handful for just about any other fighter at 155 pounds. In terms of what’s next, there are plenty of rumors out there – with one of the big ones being that he will battle Ilia Topuria in the latter’s debut at lightweight.
RELATED: Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move
There’s also the possibility of him getting a crack at Islam Makhachev and the UFC lightweight championship. This isn’t seen as overly likely but given their history together, there’s always a chance of it. Alas, it seems as if his fanbase are split regarding what they think is going to happen, which is hardly surprising given the options available.
In a recent interview, Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima weighed in on this situation.
Oliveira’s coach wants Topuria
“Everybody knows that Charles wants to fight for the belt during International Fight Week,” Lima said.
“Charles wants to fight for the belt, no matter if it’s against Topuria or [Islam] Makhachev,” Lima said. “But since you asked me who would be a better selling fight, I have to answer Topuria. He is doing an excellent job promoting his arrival in the new division.
“On the other hand, Makhachev disappeared a little bit from the spotlight with his indecision. One day he wants to go up, another day he wants Topuria, another day [Justin] Gaethje. That’s not good for the sport. But we are doing our part getting ready for the UFC’s call.”
Quotes via Sherdog
What’s next for Charles Oliveira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC