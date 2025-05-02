Charles Oliveira’s coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev

UFC star Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has admitted that he prefers the Ilia Topuria fight ahead of an Islam Makhachev rematch.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is easily one of the most popular fighters on the roster – and in all of mixed martial arts. The man known as ‘Do Bronx’ is a former champion, he’s an all-time lightweight great, and he’s still a handful for just about any other fighter at 155 pounds. In terms of what’s next, there are plenty of rumors out there – with one of the big ones being that he will battle Ilia Topuria in the latter’s debut at lightweight.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

There’s also the possibility of him getting a crack at Islam Makhachev and the UFC lightweight championship. This isn’t seen as overly likely but given their history together, there’s always a chance of it. Alas, it seems as if his fanbase are split regarding what they think is going to happen, which is hardly surprising given the options available.

In a recent interview, Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima weighed in on this situation.