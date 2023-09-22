Daniel Cormier praises Leon Edwards for his improvements, but warns him not to underestimate Colby Covington

Daniel Cormier is praising Leon Edwards for his improvements, but warns him not to underestimate Colby Covington.

It was announced earlier this week that UFC 296 would feature Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in a welterweight title fight. UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Chaos’ has not fought in the Octagon since March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at UFC 272.

The current welterweight champion, ‘Rocky’, is sporting back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) coming into UFC 296.

Commentator Daniel Cormier believes the fight between Covington and Edwards is definitely going to be the one to watch.

In the video posted to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier spoke about Leon Edwards and what to expect from Colby Covington saying:

“Leon Edwards’ improvements have been so drastic and so vast that it’s hard to imagine a time where he couldn’t have wrestled or he would get taken down over and over again. His jump between that first Usman fight to the second fight was really really impressive but then my question becomes this guys. It’s one thing to fight a wrestler. It’s another thing to fight a wrestler like Colby Covington.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier spoke directly about Colby Covington saying (h/t MMANews):

“Colby Covington, love him or hate him, you have to respect that he is a tremendous competitor. He is one of the hardest working guys you’ll ever meet and if he’s not one of the hardest working guys you’ve ever met, you know some really hard working people because for Covington to have the career that he has had, it really is amazing. He’s not the fastest, he’s not the strongest, he’s not the biggest but we’re talking about a guy that became a multiple time NCAA All-American.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Leon Edwards cannot underestimate Colby Covington this coming December? Who do you predict will come out victorious at UFC 296?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!