Conor McGregor set to file official appeal over civil sexual assault verdict
Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is set to file an official appeal over the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.
Last year, Conor McGregor was taken to civil court by Nikita Hand, a woman who accused him of sexual assault. She won her claim for damages, with a jury finding that he did, in fact, assault her in a Dublin hotel back in December 2018. He was then ordered to pay her more than €248,000 in damages. In addition, he was ordered to pay the costs of her taking the civil action against him.
Ever since then, his public image has taken a huge blow. From the Irish people to fans and critics around the world, many have turned against McGregor in a big way. Despite that, he continues to be a big part of several organizations and businesses, including BKFC.
Now, however, as reported by BBC, McGregor – as he said he will do – will appeal the findings.
Conor McGregor has filed an appeal over the judgment against him in the civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault from 2018
Conor announced his plans to appeal a few months ago but now the paperwork has been filed with the courts #UFC https://t.co/IimnNfT6WJ
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 17, 2025
McGregor set to appeal
The paperwork has reportedly been filed with the courts. Now, we’ll have to sit back and wait to see what kind of outcome we get.
For McGregor, this will serve as a big moment for him. If he’s able to get this ruling overturned, then it could change the public opinion of some. Either way, though, this entire saga has been pretty damaging.
