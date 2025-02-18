Conor McGregor set to file official appeal over civil sexual assault verdict

Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is set to file an official appeal over the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Last year, Conor McGregor was taken to civil court by Nikita Hand, a woman who accused him of sexual assault. She won her claim for damages, with a jury finding that he did, in fact, assault her in a Dublin hotel back in December 2018. He was then ordered to pay her more than €248,000 in damages. In addition, he was ordered to pay the costs of her taking the civil action against him.

RELATED: UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on recent civil case defeat: “I know I made mistakes”

Ever since then, his public image has taken a huge blow. From the Irish people to fans and critics around the world, many have turned against McGregor in a big way. Despite that, he continues to be a big part of several organizations and businesses, including BKFC.

Now, however, as reported by BBC, McGregor – as he said he will do – will appeal the findings.