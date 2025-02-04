Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title race after UFC Saudi Arabia victory
UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title consideration after his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia.
After bursting into the title picture, Sergei Pavlovich was brought back down to earth by Tom Aspinall. After being finished by the Englishman, he had to go back to the drawing board. Unfortunately, in his next outing, he was beaten again – this time in a fairly one-sided affair by Alexander Volkov.
He needed to make even bigger adjustments ahead of his collision with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and that much was obvious. This time around, Pavlovich was able to get himself over the finish line, forcing his way back into the win column in the process.
In an interview following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia, Pavlovich made his intentions clear for the rest of the year and beyond.
“I wanted to work on different aspects of my game.”
Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) is happy to have gained 15 minutes of experience in his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at #UFCSaudiArabia.
Results, Interviews & More ➡️: https://t.co/nBpCIIGiAt@RiyadhSeason | #RiyadhSeason
— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 1, 2025
Pavlovich wants title consideration
“I have to watch the fight back, but I can tell you that three or four times, I got rocked. This time around, I wasn’t jumping on him to finish him. I wanted to work on different aspects of my game because further on, I will have different type of opponents I’ll have to be very well-faceted for.”
“Every fight is an experience for me, so I’m happy for every fight because I learn something new all the time. It’s important for me to have long, hard fights because I need to continue developing. I need to sharpen my skills, develop myself and get harder opponents further on.”
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, I know I have to work a lot. There’s a lot of things I have to sharpen, and then I’ll get back to it. But I want to fight as much as possible and get back into the title race.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What should be next for Sergei Pavlovich? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
