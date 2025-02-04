Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title race after UFC Saudi Arabia victory

By Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title consideration after his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk

After bursting into the title picture, Sergei Pavlovich was brought back down to earth by Tom Aspinall. After being finished by the Englishman, he had to go back to the drawing board. Unfortunately, in his next outing, he was beaten again – this time in a fairly one-sided affair by Alexander Volkov.

RELATED: Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn’t looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: “We are professionals”

He needed to make even bigger adjustments ahead of his collision with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and that much was obvious. This time around, Pavlovich was able to get himself over the finish line, forcing his way back into the win column in the process.

In an interview following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia, Pavlovich made his intentions clear for the rest of the year and beyond.

“I wanted to work on different aspects of my game.”

Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) is happy to have gained 15 minutes of experience in his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at #UFCSaudiArabia.

Results, Interviews & More ➡️: https://t.co/nBpCIIGiAt@RiyadhSeason | #RiyadhSeason

— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 1, 2025

Pavlovich wants title consideration

“I have to watch the fight back, but I can tell you that three or four times, I got rocked. This time around, I wasn’t jumping on him to finish him. I wanted to work on different aspects of my game because further on, I will have different type of opponents I’ll have to be very well-faceted for.”

“Every fight is an experience for me, so I’m happy for every fight because I learn something new all the time. It’s important for me to have long, hard fights because I need to continue developing. I need to sharpen my skills, develop myself and get harder opponents further on.”

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, I know I have to work a lot. There’s a lot of things I have to sharpen, and then I’ll get back to it. But I want to fight as much as possible and get back into the title race.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What should be next for Sergei Pavlovich? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sergey Pavlovich UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188 with Jimmy Crute and Kody Steele

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Israel Adesanya after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

The UFC was in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a solid UFC Saudi Arabia fight night card. In the main event, Israel Adesanya took on Nassourdine Imavov in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen is convinced that Islam Makhachev is eager to leave lightweight division

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev is eager to leave the lightweight division.

Michael Page
Michael Page

UFC legend believes Michael Page should remain in middleweight division

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Michael Page should stay in the middleweight division after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Shara Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Dana White's view on Shara Magomedov's defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Shara Magomedov’s surprising defeat to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Page, Shara Bullet

Michael Page reacts to Shara Bullet's injury claim following UFC Saudi Arabia loss: "Keep it to yourself"

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025
Michael Bisping, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is "done" as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Cole Shelton - February 3, 2025

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya is no longer a true contender at middleweight.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals Colby Covington will be his assistant coach on TUF 33

Cole Shelton - February 3, 2025

Chael Sonnen will be coaching TUF 33 opposite Daniel Cormier and he revealed his coaching staff.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis wanted Khamzat Chimaev fight, not Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 3, 2025

Dricus du Plessis admits he would’ve liked to have been defending his UFC middleweight gold against Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach explains what went wrong in Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - February 3, 2025

Israel Adesanya’s striking coach has explained what went wrong during “The Last Stylebender’s” fight against Nassourdine Imavov.