Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title race after UFC Saudi Arabia victory

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich wants to be back in title consideration after his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia.

After bursting into the title picture, Sergei Pavlovich was brought back down to earth by Tom Aspinall. After being finished by the Englishman, he had to go back to the drawing board. Unfortunately, in his next outing, he was beaten again – this time in a fairly one-sided affair by Alexander Volkov.

RELATED: Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn’t looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: “We are professionals”

He needed to make even bigger adjustments ahead of his collision with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and that much was obvious. This time around, Pavlovich was able to get himself over the finish line, forcing his way back into the win column in the process.

In an interview following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia, Pavlovich made his intentions clear for the rest of the year and beyond.