Islam Makhachev makes future plans clear after dominant UFC 322 title win

Newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has an idea of his next move following another title win.

Makhachev competed against Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound gold this past Saturday. Entering the bout, Makhachev was the challenger. It became clear early on that he would be well on his way to winning his second UFC championship thanks to his grappling.

Following the unanimous decision victory, many wondered if Makhachev would stay at 170 pounds to defend the gold or move back down to lightweight. During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, Makhachev insisted that he plans to be a fighting champion at welterweight (via MMAJunkie).

“This is the most competitive division right now, welterweight,” Makhachev said at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference. “For sure, 100 percent, you guys that fought today, and next week a couple of guys fight. Also, Kamaru (Usman), (Ilia) Topuria: All killers want to take my belt, but I don’t give it. I work so hard to be a double world champion and I feel today I don’t have to cut much weight, and I’m going to defend my belt many, many times more.”

Two other welterweights made big statements at UFC 322. Michael Morales scored a first-round TKO finish over Sean Brady, while Carlos Prates knocked out Leon Edwards in the second stanza.

At this time, it’s too early to tell exactly who will be Makhachev’s first welterweight title challenger. Many believe Morales made the best argument, given the fashion he beat someone as highly skilled as Brady. Time will tell if the UFC brass agrees to book that fight.

As for a potential super fight with UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria, many believe “El Matador” could be due for a title defense to headline UFC’s first show on Paramount+. Topuria’s first title defense hasn’t been made official at this time, but names such as Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett have been rumored.

