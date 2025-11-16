Islam Makhachev makes future plans clear after dominant UFC 322 title win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322

Newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has an idea of his next move following another title win.

Makhachev competed against Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound gold this past Saturday. Entering the bout, Makhachev was the challenger. It became clear early on that he would be well on his way to winning his second UFC championship thanks to his grappling.

Following the unanimous decision victory, many wondered if Makhachev would stay at 170 pounds to defend the gold or move back down to lightweight. During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, Makhachev insisted that he plans to be a fighting champion at welterweight (via MMAJunkie).

“This is the most competitive division right now, welterweight,” Makhachev said at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference. “For sure, 100 percent, you guys that fought today, and next week a couple of guys fight. Also, Kamaru (Usman), (Ilia) Topuria: All killers want to take my belt, but I don’t give it. I work so hard to be a double world champion and I feel today I don’t have to cut much weight, and I’m going to defend my belt many, many times more.”

Two other welterweights made big statements at UFC 322. Michael Morales scored a first-round TKO finish over Sean Brady, while Carlos Prates knocked out Leon Edwards in the second stanza.

At this time, it’s too early to tell exactly who will be Makhachev’s first welterweight title challenger. Many believe Morales made the best argument, given the fashion he beat someone as highly skilled as Brady. Time will tell if the UFC brass agrees to book that fight.

As for a potential super fight with UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria, many believe “El Matador” could be due for a title defense to headline UFC’s first show on Paramount+. Topuria’s first title defense hasn’t been made official at this time, but names such as Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett have been rumored.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Islam Makhachev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Dana White speaks during UFC press conference

Dana White takes responsibility for UFC 322 brawl involving Dillon Danis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Carlos Prates, Leon Edwards, UFC 322, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 322 Bonus Report: Carlos Prates one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to MSG for tonight’s UFC 322 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 322, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Islam Makhachev dominates Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili
UFC 322

Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili at UFC 322

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Michael Morales celebration
Sean Brady

UFC 322 Results: Michael Morales stops Sean Brady in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the high stakes welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Michael Morales.

Carlos Prates, UFC 322, Leon Edwards, KO, UFC
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Leon Edwards at UFC 322: "Me next!"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 main card lineup featured a high stakes welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out Geoff Neal at UFC 319
Leon Edwards

UFC 322 Results: Carlos Prates KO's Leon Edwards (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Benoit Saint-Denis celebrates after defeating Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris
Benoit Saint Denis

UFC 322 Results: Benoit Saint Denis KO's Beneil Dariush (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Benoit Saint Denis.