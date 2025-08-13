Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal
UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.
For the longest time now, Dana White has been helping to grow the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s brand and image. Sometimes it’s worked, and sometimes it hasn’t – but when you look at the numbers, it’s clear to see that he’s helped them achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of his time there.
As we know, it was announced earlier this week that the UFC has signed a blockbuster new TV deal with Paramount. It seemingly brings an end to the PPV era, at least for now, and it will see the company receive $1.1 billion. As you can imagine, Dana White is pretty happy about this outcome.
With that being said, some have had mixed feelings when it comes to the positive and negative impact on fighter pay. As per White, though, those competing on UFC cards can expect to be fighting for an even greater bonus than $50,000.
White discusses UFC bonuses
“I’m not going to have any comments on that yet because we still have to get together and figure this stuff out,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters Tuesday after DWCS 77. “It’s August. We have until January to figure all that stuff out. But the low-hanging fruit that’s easy to answer? Bonuses are obviously going up. That’ll be big. Forget about the tide rising with all the other fighters. Just the number that the bonuses bring to a fighter is millions of dollars.”
“It’s not massive restructuring,” White said. “We’ve got a bunch of smart kids over there that work in the accounting department that figure out how to make all this stuff work. It’s so good for the fighters. What I loved about being with one company that made such a big investment in us is they’re all-in with us.
“So the fighters are going to get tons of promotion, built by all these different, unbelievable networks that these guys own. These are aggressive smart guys that are going to build a big media company.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie