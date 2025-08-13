Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.

For the longest time now, Dana White has been helping to grow the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s brand and image. Sometimes it’s worked, and sometimes it hasn’t – but when you look at the numbers, it’s clear to see that he’s helped them achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of his time there.

As we know, it was announced earlier this week that the UFC has signed a blockbuster new TV deal with Paramount. It seemingly brings an end to the PPV era, at least for now, and it will see the company receive $1.1 billion. As you can imagine, Dana White is pretty happy about this outcome.

With that being said, some have had mixed feelings when it comes to the positive and negative impact on fighter pay. As per White, though, those competing on UFC cards can expect to be fighting for an even greater bonus than $50,000.