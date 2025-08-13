Ayaka Miura explains significance of ONE World Title shot in Japan: “My time to win”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2025

Ayaka “Zombie” Miura couldn’t have scripted a better scenario for her second championship opportunity. The Japanese contender gets to chase atomweight gold in front of her home crowd after falling short in her previous title attempt.

Ayaka Miura

Miura challenges Denice Zamboanga for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old enters riding a five-fight winning streak with four submission victories since dropping to 115 pounds.

Her path to this moment began with disappointment three years ago when she challenged Xiong Jing Nan for strawweight gold at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS. That setback motivated her move to atomweight where she’s dominated every assignment.

The timing and location of this opportunity feels destined for Miura. Fighting for championship gold in Japan carries special significance for someone who has waited patiently for another chance at glory.

Zamboanga presents a completely different challenge than the opponents Miura faced during her current winning streak. The Filipino captured interim gold by finishing Alyona Rassohyna before being elevated to undisputed status when Stamp Fairtex relinquished the belt due to an ongoing injury.

Miura’s homework reveals a complete fighter whose striking has evolved significantly. What began as primarily grappling-based attacks now includes dangerous stand-up skills that make Zamboanga a well-rounded threat.

“For me, this is finally the chance to face someone I’ve always wanted to fight,” Miura said.

“I was happy when Chatri [Sityodtong] himself told me about the match. And to have this opportunity in Japan, my home country, means a lot.”

Ayaka Miura prepares for ONE World Title chaos

The Japanese submission specialist Ayaka Miura enters with her signature “Ayaka Lock” as the most recognizable weapon in her arsenal. Her scarf-hold Americana has become one of MMA’s slickest submission techniques.

But Miura prepares for all scenarios against a champion who won’t submit easily. Five-round championship fights often become wars of attrition requiring mental toughness beyond technical skills.

Her high finishing rate creates expectations for decisive victory, though she accepts whatever path leads to gold.

“My finish rate is high, so I want to win in a decisive way. It’s a five-round fight, and I’m prepared to win no matter how messy or chaotic it gets,” she said.

“I’ll be ready for anything during this final stretch of training.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ayaka Miura ONE Championship

