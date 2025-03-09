Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

UFC sensation Alex Pereira has reflected on his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event last night.

For the longest time, Alex Pereira has been one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. Last night, he came up against arguably his toughest test to date – Magomed Ankalaev. In what was a competitive, tight affair, it was Ankalaev who was able to get his hand raised with a decision victory.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what the UFC does next. Dana White has heavily implied that there’s going to be an immediate rematch, but with light heavyweight having some real rising stars in the division, there are plenty of options out there.

In a video posted on social media, Pereira gave his thoughts on how everything played out in Las Vegas.