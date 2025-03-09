Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

By Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC sensation Alex Pereira has reflected on his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event last night.

Alex Pereira

For the longest time, Alex Pereira has been one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. Last night, he came up against arguably his toughest test to date – Magomed Ankalaev. In what was a competitive, tight affair, it was Ankalaev who was able to get his hand raised with a decision victory.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev sends a message to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 victory

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what the UFC does next. Dana White has heavily implied that there’s going to be an immediate rematch, but with light heavyweight having some real rising stars in the division, there are plenty of options out there.

In a video posted on social media, Pereira gave his thoughts on how everything played out in Las Vegas.

Never give up on your dreams. CHAMA pic.twitter.com/KtcNNskGpE

— Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 9, 2025

Pereira reflects on defeat

“That’s it, everyone. Some marks. But I’m good,” Pereira said in a video statement on Instagram. “Going to rest a bit. I’ll be back, like I’ve always done. This has already happened (before). Life continues.”

“Thank you to my team,” Pereira said. “Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch, and I’ll be back much better. You can count on it. Never give up on your dreams. Chama.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Hopefully, he’s able to get back to his best in time for his next appearance in the Octagon.

How did you score the fight between these two light heavyweight warriors? If they do go on to have a rematch, how do you think it would be different – and would there be a different winner? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

