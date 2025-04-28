Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout

If disaster strikes the UFC 315 main event, Ian Machado Garry will be ready, according to Dana White.

UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Canada. The main event will see welterweight champ Belal Muhammad attempt the first title defense of his reign against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena.

Ireland’s Garry was back in action in the main event of the UFC’s stop in Kansas City last weekend, defeating Carlos Prates by decision. After the win, he claimed he’ll serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event – something White had yet to confirm.

“[I fought on] 21 days’ notice against Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. 25 days’ notice against this man tonight,” Garry said during his post-fight interview (via MMA Fighting). “Well, in two weeks’ time, I’m flying to Canada. I’m the official backup for the world title fight, and I’m next in line for that world title.”