Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout
If disaster strikes the UFC 315 main event, Ian Machado Garry will be ready, according to Dana White.
UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Canada. The main event will see welterweight champ Belal Muhammad attempt the first title defense of his reign against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena.
Ireland’s Garry was back in action in the main event of the UFC’s stop in Kansas City last weekend, defeating Carlos Prates by decision. After the win, he claimed he’ll serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event – something White had yet to confirm.
“[I fought on] 21 days’ notice against Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. 25 days’ notice against this man tonight,” Garry said during his post-fight interview (via MMA Fighting). “Well, in two weeks’ time, I’m flying to Canada. I’m the official backup for the world title fight, and I’m next in line for that world title.”
Dana White reveals Ian Machado Garry will be the UFC 315 main event backup fighter
Fighters often make bold claims of questionable veracity when it comes to things like promised title shots. However, speaking at Kansas City’s post-fight press conference, White confirmed “it’s official” that Garry will step in if Muhammad or Della Maddalena fails to make it to the cage.
“Credit to Ian, takes these fights on short notice,” White said. “He’ll fight anybody. He looked good tonight.”
The win over Prates got Garry back on track after a razor-close loss to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last fight. It was the first loss on his pro MMA record. As for Rakhmonov, he was supposed to get a crack at the belt before Della Maddalena or Garry, but is unfortunately dealing with an injury.
Muhammad claimed the welterweight title last year, with an upset decision victory over Leon Edwards. Della Maddalena earned his title shot with a win over Gilbert Burns.
UFC 315 will be co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Manon Fiorot. White did not reveal a backup fight for that match.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Ian Garry UFC