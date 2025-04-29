Bo Nickal responds to strange challenge from YouTuber MrBeast

UFC star Bo Nickal has responded to an insane idea that has been pitched by famous yet controversial YouTuber MrBeast.

We’re all aware of the fact that Bo Nickal is an incredibly dangerous fighter. Within the context of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, many believe he has what it takes to become a title contender one day. Of course, he’s taking his time in building up his name value right now, but the goal is still a simple one: win the gold and establish yourself as one of the very best in all of mixed martial arts.

One thing we also know about Nickal is that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He welcomes the spotlight and he welcomes the opportunity to take on new challenges which is always a fun approach to have. The challenge we’re about to discuss, though, is more than likely just a silly idea, but you can picture him genuinely wanting to be a part of it.

The idea is for 100 men to fight one gorilla, stemming from a viral post this week on social media about who would win in that fight. Unsurprisingly, Nickal would be game.