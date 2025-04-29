Bo Nickal responds to strange challenge from YouTuber MrBeast

By Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has responded to an insane idea that has been pitched by famous yet controversial YouTuber MrBeast.

Bo Nickal

We’re all aware of the fact that Bo Nickal is an incredibly dangerous fighter. Within the context of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, many believe he has what it takes to become a title contender one day. Of course, he’s taking his time in building up his name value right now, but the goal is still a simple one: win the gold and establish yourself as one of the very best in all of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has edge in possible Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC title fight

One thing we also know about Nickal is that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He welcomes the spotlight and he welcomes the opportunity to take on new challenges which is always a fun approach to have. The challenge we’re about to discuss, though, is more than likely just a silly idea, but you can picture him genuinely wanting to be a part of it.

The idea is for 100 men to fight one gorilla, stemming from a viral post this week on social media about who would win in that fight. Unsurprisingly, Nickal would be game.

 

Nickal wants to fight a gorilla – apparently

Beast: “Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?”

Nickal: “I’m in.”

We wouldn’t be shocked to see MrBeast genuinely put something like this together, but in a way that won’t actually harm any of the individuals involved. What a strange world we live in, ladies and gentlemen.

What do you believe should be next for Bo Nickal in the UFC? Will he eventually compete for a world title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

