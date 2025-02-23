Dana White laughs off calls to fire controversial UFC fighter over post-fight antics

By Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Dana White is brushing off those who believe one UFC fighter should be punished for his post-fight actions.

Dana White UFC press

On the preliminary portion of the UFC Seattle card, Austin Vanderford went one-on-one with Nikolay Veretennikov in a 175-pound catchweight bout. Vanderford scored the second-round TKO finish. As “The Gentleman” was celebrating his victory, Veretennikov shoved him from behind. Vanderford retaliated with a shove of his own before flipping the double bird.

Many fans watching the show took to social media to call for Veretennikov to be cut by the UFC. If Veretennikov does receive a pink slip, it won’t be due to his antics.

RELATED: UFC SEATTLE: ‘CEJUDO VS. SONG’ RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Dana White Will Not Punish Disgraced UFC Seattle Fighter

During the UFC Seattle post-fight presser, MMAMania.com‘s Alex Behunin asked Dana White whether or not a fighter getting physical after the conclusion of a bout warrants a release. The UFC boss appears to have no interest in giving Nikolay Veretennikov the boot over a shove.

“Listen, yeah, it’s never good when you go over [and push someone]. But you know, I don’t know why he went after him,” White told MMAMania.com during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference. “I understand he was upset with the referee. And when you watch that fight, if you look, I get why he was upset. He was blocking a lot of the shots. He was blocking; he was still trying to get out of there.”

“If a guy is taking a number of just unanswered shots, and he’s laying there on the ground- He was defending and moving around, and so I understand why he’s upset,” White added. “But yeah, you know how we are here. He went over and pushed the guy. What should we do?”

When Paul Daley’s infamous punch to the face of Josh Koscheck after the final horn of their 2010 clash was mentioned, White explained that it was a different situation. Daley was released from the promotion and was never welcomed back for his actions. The UFC boss says Nikolay Veretennikov’s shove doesn’t compare to what “Semtex” did.

