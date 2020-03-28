Russia’s cross-border travel ban potentially buries Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Fight fans are on pins and needles wondering if April’s highly anticipated UFC 249 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will happen.

The lightweight title fight was initially booked for April 18 in Brooklyn. However, due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the UFC was forced to change the event location last minute and have still yet to formally announce the new venue.

With that said, UFC President Dana White has assured fans that Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Tony Ferguson as planned on April 18.

While that is all well and good, a new problem has developed that could potentially bury the lightweight title fight for good.

As first reported by RT_com, Russia is set to ban all cross-border travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Why is that such an issue you ask? Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently left California to return home and finish up his training camp.

The cross-border travel ban is slated to be implemented in Russia on March 30, 2020.

So, if ‘The Eagle’ is to make it out of the country, he is going to have to do so now.

A recent photo on Instagram suggests that the promotions undefeated lightweight title holder is still in his homeland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-OlIPLq9iu/?igshid=dp5r4py20vrw

Khabib Nurmagomedov was last seen in action at April’s UFC 242 event, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight title.

‘The Eagle’ has gone a perfect 28-0 in MMA but was expected to be facing arguably his toughest challenge to date in Tony Ferguson on April 18.

What do you think of the latest news regarding Russia’s plan to enforce a cross-border travel ban starting on March 30. Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will still place on April 18 as Dana White insists? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on March 28, 2020