Donald Cerrone willing to help save UFC 249, receives callout from Gilbert Burns

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone is willing to help save next month’s UFC 249 event by participating on the fight card.

UFC 249 is slated to take place at a currently undisclosed location on April 18. The event is expected to be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Due to the event’s short-notice location change, many of the slated bouts could fall through due to travel issues surrounding the Coronavirus.

With that said, Donald Cerrone is more than willing to step up and help safe the pay-per-view event by participating at the event.

‘Cowboy’ recently took to Instagram where he proclaimed that he is ready and willing to fight if the promotion needs him.

“115 or 170. I’ll be waiting on the call.” Donald Cerrone stated.

‘Cowboy’ was most recently seen in action at January’s UFC 246 event, where he suffered a first round knockout loss to former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The loss marked Cerrone’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje respectively.

Most recently, surging UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns caught wind that Donald Cerrone is willing to participate at the April 18 event.

‘Durinho’ immediately took to Twitter to challenge ‘Cowboy’ to a welterweight scrap at UFC 249.

“Wait what Donald Cerrone ? I’m in and you know already! Come on @ danawhite @ seanshelby @ AliAbdelaziz00 @ ufc I’m # HUNGRY BURNS X CERRONE”

Gilbert Burns is currently riding a five fight win streak, with his three most recent wins coming inside of the promotions welterweight division.

In his most recent effort two weeks ago, Burns scored a sensational first round knockout victory over former title challenger Demian Maia.

Would you like to see Donald Cerrone and Gilbert Burns thrown down at UFC 249 next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on March 28, 2020