UFC 318 Results: Michael Johnson defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber.

Michael Johnson

Johnson (24-19 MMA) will enter the contest on a 2-fight winning streak, this after earning victories over Darrius Flowers (decision) and Ottman Azaitar (KO) in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Daniel Zellhuber (15-3 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Esteban Ribovics in his most recent effort at UFC 306 this past September. Prior to that, ‘Golden Boy’ had strung together three straight victories.

Round one of this lightweight contest begins and Daniel Zellhuber lands a front kick to the body. Michael Johnson with a nice jab to the body in return. He lands a follow up low kick that send his opponent to the floor. He tells Zellhuber to stand up. He does and lands a kick the tears the shorts of ‘The Menace’. The Mexican with a good body kick right after that. He lands another. Johnson with a low kick in return. Another good jab to the body from Johnson. Daniel Zellhuber with a body kick. Michael Johnson answers with another low kick and then a good jab up the middle. His hands still look as fast as ever. The lightweights trade low kicks. Zellhuber with another body kick that connects. Johnson looks to reply but accidently hits the groin of his opponent. The referee steps in and we have a brief break so Daniel can recover. We restart and Johnson lands a right hand over the top. He lands another and then goes to the body with a jab. Zellhuber with a head kick that misses the mark. Johnson with another quick slip and rip. He shreds the body with a 3-punch combination. Another nice low kick from ‘The Menace’. A good right hand now as Daniel attempts to close the distance. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 318 lightweight matchup begins and Daniel Zellhuber quickly takes the center of the cage and lands a body kick. He lands another. Michael Johnson with a jab to the body in return. He follows that up with 3 hooks to the body. A sneaky left from ‘The Menace’. Zellhuber with a hard body kick. Johnson replies with a low kick and then a jab to the body. Another solid body kick from Zellhuber. And another. Johnson steps in with a straight left that misses the mark. A head kick partially connects for Daniel Zellhuber. ‘The Menace’ with a left that drops his younger counterpart. He jumps on him but then opts to stand back up. Another nice combination from Johnson. Zellhuber appears to have recovered. He throws three straight body kicks. A terrific 1-2 from Johnson. Under a minute remains in round two. Johnson to the body with another jab. A kick from Daniel Zellhuber in return to close out the round.

The third and final round begins and it is another back and forth affair. Johnson continues to work his jab and left hand over the top, this while Daniel Zellhuber works his kicks with high volume.

Official UFC 318 Results: Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Johnson fight next following his decision victory over Zellhuber this evening in Louisiana?

