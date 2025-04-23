Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.

Zebaztian Kadestam

“The Bandit” meets the Australian-Tongan tussler in a welterweight MMA showdown. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

When it comes to Kadestam, what you see is what you get. He’s won seven of his 11 outings in ONE, including a World Championship. All of those victories have come by knockout too.

Last time, he stopped European star Roberto Soldic in shocking fashion at ONE Fight Night 10.

So when he returns on May 2, the Swedish slugger has no particular game plan for Fitikefu. He just plans to show off his firepower once more and build on his three-fight winning streak.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I’m gonna try to find a finish,” he said.

“I don’t really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out.”

Zebaztian Kadestam believes he’s badder than ever in return to ONE

It’s been almost two years since former ONE welterweight MMA king Zebaztian Kadestam last stepped in the ring, but he hasn’t let that time go to waste.

In his time away, Kadestam believes his talents have only gotten better and that he’s evolved along the way — a frightening thought given his already renowned striking prowess.

So when he returns at ONE Fight Night 31, Kadestam believes he’ll show a new version of himself as he looks to shake up the welterweight MMA scene.

“I feel like I have stepped up. I feel like I’m free in my striking and I can play more,” he said.

“I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Zebaztian Kadestam

Related

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025
Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo excited for "second chance" at ONE Fight Night 31 following knee injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Competition has been a constant in the life of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. But that all changed when he suffered a debilitating knee injury last summer.

Isi Fitikefu
ONE Championship

Isi Fitikefu takes aim at ONE Championship's top fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Rising welterweight MMA star Isi Fitikefu didn’t sign with ONE Championship to make up the numbers. He’s committed to reaching the division’s pinnacle, and he wants to face the very best fighters in the world en route to the top.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: "You have to keep moving forward"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.

Andrew Denibe, ONE Championship, MMA

ONE Championship veteran passes away: 'Sad news for the Philippine MMA industry'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025
Rafael Lovato Jr
Rafael Lovato Jr

Rafael Lovato Jr. secures ONE Championship debut against Giancarlo Bodoni

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025

A submission grappling bout for the ages between two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni and BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr. is set to go down when ONE Championship returns to the United States this summer at ONE 173: Denver.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada booked for ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025

An exciting flyweight Muay Thai affair between teenage knockout artist Akif “King” Guluzada and Road to ONE: American winner Sean “The One” Climaco has been added to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, a bout anticipated to be a brawl for the ages.

Dante Leon
ONE Championship

How Dante Leon balances life as coach and ONE World Title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Two-time IBJJF World Champion Dante Leon has experienced the wild ride that combat sports can take you on. One minute you’re perfecting your craft, the next you’re helping students perfect their own. That’s exactly how it’s been for Leon at his gym, Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan, Nauzet Trujillo to clash in pivotal rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo, two lightweight Muay Thai competitors, will meet in an intriguing rematch that has been added to the ever-flourishing ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II card next month as both fighters look to cement their positions.