Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.

“The Bandit” meets the Australian-Tongan tussler in a welterweight MMA showdown. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

When it comes to Kadestam, what you see is what you get. He’s won seven of his 11 outings in ONE, including a World Championship. All of those victories have come by knockout too.

Last time, he stopped European star Roberto Soldic in shocking fashion at ONE Fight Night 10.

So when he returns on May 2, the Swedish slugger has no particular game plan for Fitikefu. He just plans to show off his firepower once more and build on his three-fight winning streak.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I’m gonna try to find a finish,” he said.

“I don’t really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out.”