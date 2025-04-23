Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu
Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.
“The Bandit” meets the Australian-Tongan tussler in a welterweight MMA showdown. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
When it comes to Kadestam, what you see is what you get. He’s won seven of his 11 outings in ONE, including a World Championship. All of those victories have come by knockout too.
Last time, he stopped European star Roberto Soldic in shocking fashion at ONE Fight Night 10.
So when he returns on May 2, the Swedish slugger has no particular game plan for Fitikefu. He just plans to show off his firepower once more and build on his three-fight winning streak.
“I’m gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I’m gonna try to find a finish,” he said.
“I don’t really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out.”
Zebaztian Kadestam believes he’s badder than ever in return to ONE
It’s been almost two years since former ONE welterweight MMA king Zebaztian Kadestam last stepped in the ring, but he hasn’t let that time go to waste.
In his time away, Kadestam believes his talents have only gotten better and that he’s evolved along the way — a frightening thought given his already renowned striking prowess.
So when he returns at ONE Fight Night 31, Kadestam believes he’ll show a new version of himself as he looks to shake up the welterweight MMA scene.
“I feel like I have stepped up. I feel like I’m free in my striking and I can play more,” he said.
“I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Zebaztian Kadestam