Merab Dvalishvili’s coach expects Cory Sandhagen to shoot at UFC 320

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood believes that Cory Sandhagen will shoot on the champion at UFC 320.

In the co-main event of UFC 320, Cory Sandhagen will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship. It’s easily the biggest fight of Cory’s career up to this point, and while many believe he’s the underdog, he certainly has the tools necessary to become world champion in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen doesn’t think Merab Dvalishvili is the best wrestler at bantamweight ahead of UFC 320

In equal measure, this is Merab Dvalishvili we’re talking about here. He is one of the most dominant fighters in mixed martial arts today, to the point where he’s pretty confident that he can strike with Sandhagen in an effective way on Saturday night.

In a recent interview, Dvalishvili’s coach John wood gave his thoughts on what he believes will be Sandhagen’s approach.

Dvalishvili’s coach comments on Sandhagen at UFC 320

“I want my guys to be able to make that switch when they need to make that switch,” Wood told MMA Junkie Radio. “Go, ‘Oh, I can’t do it this way, but I can do it this way. Stop me here, I can go over here.’ You see all this sh*t, and I’m sure you’re kind of alluding to the fact of what’s going on between Cory – I just saw something about that Cory’s going to take down Merab, and Merab’s talking about standing up and knocking out Cory.

“And all those things are great and possible, and we’re prepared for all of it. I truly do think that Cory will come out and shoot on us. I can almost guarantee it, and if that doesn’t happen then so be it. We’re ready for the next, but we’re ready for anything that goes on in that cage, and you have to be. It doesn’t matter. That’s the game these days.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie