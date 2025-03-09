UFC 313 loses two fights, including Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

By Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

UFC 313 is down to a total of 10 fights, this after two bouts were canceled at the last minute.

The UFC recently shared that a pivotal heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Rizvan Kuniev has been scratched due to ‘Razor‘ suffering an illness.

The Blaydes vs. Kuniev scrap was supposed to serve as the featured prelim on tonight’s UFC 313 fight card. Whether or not the bout will be re-booked for a later date remains undetermined.

Curtis Blaydes took to social media with the following statement regarding his withdrawal:

“Last night I got sick with norovirus,” Blaydes wrote. “Worked through the night to try and recover but my body wouldn’t cooperate. Fight going to be booked for a later date. Apologize to fans and my opponent be we will have this fight very soon.”

Meanwhile, a planned featherweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda has also been removed from tonight’s lineup, this due to an illness suffered by Castaneda that left him unable to compete.

With that unfortunate news, tonight’s UFC 313 lineup now looks as follows:

UFC 313 Main Card (10 pm EST on PPV):

205 lbs.: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
155 lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Jalin Turner
115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
155 lbs.: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

UFC 313 Prelims (7 pm EST on ESPN+):

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
170 lbs.: Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono
145 lbs.: Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos

UFC 313 Early Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+):

185 lbs.: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev? Share your predictions in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

