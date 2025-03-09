UFC 313: ‘Pereira vs. Ankalaev’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

The Octagon moves to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 313 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at October’s UFC 307 event (see that here). That victory marked ‘Poatan’s’ third defense of the 205lbs title, as he previously defeated Jiri Prochazka (twice) and Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA) will be looking to cash in on his second crack at promotional gold this evening. The Russian standout originally competed for the light heavyweight title back at UFC 282, where his fight with Jan Blachowicz was ultimately ruled a split draw. Ankalaev most recently competed back in October at UFC 308, where he defeated Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision.

UFC 313 is co-headlined by a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. ‘The Highlight’ was originally slated to face Dan Hooker at tonight’s event, but ‘The Hangman’ was forced out due to injury and was ultimately replaced by Fiziev.

Gaethje (25-5 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway 11 months ago at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the former title challenger was coming off back-to-back wins over Dustin Poirier and ‘Ataman’.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The 32-year-old is coming off a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous effort in September of 2023.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 313 Main Card (10 pm EST on PPV):

205 lbs.: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev –

155 lbs.: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev –

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Jalin Turner –

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo –

155 lbs.: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy –

UFC 313 Prelims (7 pm EST on ESPN+):

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya –

185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan –

170 lbs.: Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono –

145 lbs.: Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos – Santos def. Marshall by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

UFC 313 Early Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+):

185 lbs.: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz – Diaz def. Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev? Share your predictions in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

