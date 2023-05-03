search
BKFC Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Mike Perry

Cris Cyborg says she would be willing to fight in BKFC, would want to train with Mike Perry before debut

By Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg has revealed that she would be interested in competing in bare-knuckle boxing before she walks away from combat sports.

Within the mixed martial arts realm, Cris Cyborg is easily one of the best female fighters of all time. She’s won belts in a handful of major organizations, and in recent times, she’s only lost to Amanda Nunes – a woman that many consider to be in the GOAT conversation.

In addition to that, she’s also expanded her horizons by venturing into pro boxing. It certainly seems as if there’s nothing the veteran can’t do, and she’s always willing to prove that.

Right now, there are question marks surrounding what her future holds – but after watching BKFC over the weekend, it seems like the Brazilian would be interested in making the switch.

“I think it would be fun [bare-knuckle boxing]. People know I like to finish my fights by punches. I know it’s different, a little bit. Maybe if I did boxing, did Muay Thai. I love the challenge, I love training, maybe I could train with Mike Perry and learn a couple things.” I don’t know, it’s different, but for sure.”

Cyborg considers bare-knuckle boxing

“I’ve seen some of their stuff online – maybe, you know. Why not? Finish my career doing everything, finish it right!”

Some fans have a mixed opinion of Cris Cyborg. In reality, though, she’s still one of the best to ever do it. She can go down any route she desires in the name of adding to her legacy.

For now, the speculation can continue, and BKFC is very much on the table.

Are you intrigued to see what Cris Cyborg would look like in bare-knuckle boxing? What is the first fight that comes to mind when you think of her career? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

